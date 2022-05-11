English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

BI's Survey Indicates Growing Consumer Optimism in Indonesia

English Bank Indonesia consumer confidence Lampung
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 May 2022 11:47
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicated growing consumer optimism in economic conditions in April.
 
It was reflected by a bump in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to 113.1 from 111.0 the month earlier.  
 
Respondents across most spending, age and education brackets reported a higher CCI in April, along with respondents in the majority of surveyed cities, particularly in Bandar Lampung, followed by Samarinda and Denpasar. 

"Consumer optimism increased in April 2022 given improving consumer perception of current economic conditions in terms of income, job availability and conditions for purchasing durable goods," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forwards remain in optimistic territory, with an index reading of above 100, despite retreating compared with conditions one month earlier.
 
It was primarily supported by income expectations.
 
(WAH)
