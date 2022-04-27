English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The invitation was conveyed when he met the CEO at the Tesla Giga Factory in Texas. (Photo: instagram/luhut.panjaitan)
The invitation was conveyed when he met the CEO at the Tesla Giga Factory in Texas. (Photo: instagram/luhut.panjaitan)

Indonesian Minister Invites Elon Musk to 2022 G20 B20 Forum

English business elon musk electric vehicle G20
Antara • 27 April 2022 13:49
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan invited CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, to attend the 2022 G20 Business 20 (B20) Forum in Bali in November 2022.
 
The invitation was conveyed when he met the CEO at the Tesla Giga Factory in Texas, the United States, as posted on his personal Instagram account @luhut.pandjaitan on Tuesday.
 
"I expect that it will not be our last meeting, and there will be more discussions on the progress in the development of the nickel industry in Indonesia with advanced technology that can encourage our country to enter the global supply chain of the electric vehicle industry," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the post, the coordinating minister said he was extended a warm welcome by Musk at the electric car factory.
 
He stated that it was the first in-person meeting between them, although they had been communicating for the past two years.
 
"For about an hour, I promoted (Indonesia’s) potential of raw material for the electric vehicle battery industry that is being developed currently through our mineral downstreaming program," he remarked.
 
He was delighted that Musk conveyed his interest at the meeting to cooperate with Indonesia regarding the development of the electric vehicle industry.
 
“He (Musk) has considered that it (the huge potential of nickel industry in Indonesia) is very promising to become the supplier of raw materials for electric car batteries, which is highly needed by Tesla as one of the prominent electric vehicle manufacturers," Pandjaitan stated.
 
Furthermore, he noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to visit Musk’s aerospace and communications company SpaceX on May 14, 2022, in the midst of the president's official visit to the United States.
 
"Musk promised to adjust his schedule on May 14, 2022, so that he can meet with President Jokowi in person,” he added. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Faces 11 Million Cyber Attacks in First Quarter of 2022

Indonesia Faces 11 Million Cyber Attacks in First Quarter of 2022

English
cyber security
Ukrainian President Holds Meeting with IAEA Chief

Ukrainian President Holds Meeting with IAEA Chief

English
ukraine
Ukraine Appreciates Japan's Increasing Sanctions on Russia

Ukraine Appreciates Japan's Increasing Sanctions on Russia

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Harga Bahan Pokok Masih Stabil Sepekan Jelang Lebaran
Ekonomi

Harga Bahan Pokok Masih Stabil Sepekan Jelang Lebaran

Resolusi Baru, Anggota Tetap DK PBB Harus Justifikasi Setiap Penggunaan Veto
Internasional

Resolusi Baru, Anggota Tetap DK PBB Harus Justifikasi Setiap Penggunaan Veto

Baru 2 Hari Terbitkan SE Larangan Gratifikasi, Bupati Bogor Kena OTT KPK
Nasional

Baru 2 Hari Terbitkan SE Larangan Gratifikasi, Bupati Bogor Kena OTT KPK

Luhut Ketemuan dengan Elon Musk, Goda Tesla Investasi Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Luhut Ketemuan dengan Elon Musk, Goda Tesla Investasi Di Indonesia

Jadwal Semifinal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Liverpool vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Semifinal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Liverpool vs Villarreal

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Raffi Ahmad Dekati Desy Ratnasari Setelah Putus dari Yuni Shara, tapi Ditolak!
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Dekati Desy Ratnasari Setelah Putus dari Yuni Shara, tapi Ditolak!

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022
Pendidikan

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!