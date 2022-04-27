Indonesian Minister Invites Elon Musk to 2022 G20 B20 Forum

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan invited CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, to attend the 2022 G20 Business 20 (B20) Forum in Bali in November 2022.
The invitation was conveyed when he met the CEO at the Tesla Giga Factory in Texas, the United States, as posted on his personal Instagram account @luhut.pandjaitan on Tuesday.
"I expect that it will not be our last meeting, and there will be more discussions on the progress in the development of the nickel industry in Indonesia with advanced technology that can encourage our country to enter the global supply chain of the electric vehicle industry," he stated.
In the post, the coordinating minister said he was extended a warm welcome by Musk at the electric car factory.
He stated that it was the first in-person meeting between them, although they had been communicating for the past two years.
"For about an hour, I promoted (Indonesia’s) potential of raw material for the electric vehicle battery industry that is being developed currently through our mineral downstreaming program," he remarked.
He was delighted that Musk conveyed his interest at the meeting to cooperate with Indonesia regarding the development of the electric vehicle industry.
“He (Musk) has considered that it (the huge potential of nickel industry in Indonesia) is very promising to become the supplier of raw materials for electric car batteries, which is highly needed by Tesla as one of the prominent electric vehicle manufacturers," Pandjaitan stated.
Furthermore, he noted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to visit Musk’s aerospace and communications company SpaceX on May 14, 2022, in the midst of the president's official visit to the United States.
"Musk promised to adjust his schedule on May 14, 2022, so that he can meet with President Jokowi in person,” he added.