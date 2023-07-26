Erick mentioned the summons of Ahok and several Pertamina Directors some time ago to talk about matters that needed acceleration, not about changing the top leadership at Pertamina.
"I already said yesterday, there was an off duty tour. There are new vice ministers, Mr. Tiko and Mr. Rosan. Tiko and Rosan are currently reviewing it. If I called Ahok yesterday, I would call the directors. I'm talking about things that I think need acceleration," said Erick, quoted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Erick gave examples such as meetings with President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to examine defense issues. So far, he emphasized, there has been no decision regarding the appointment of directors and so on.
However, he only asked the Deputy Minister of SOEs Kartika Wirjoatmodjo and Rosan Roeslani to carry out studies and synergize with each other.
"So the appointment of the chief executive officer (Pertamina) is not yet on my desk. I asked the Wamen (BUMN) to review both Pak Tiko and Pak Rosan," concluded Erick.