English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir. Photo: BUMN
Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir. Photo: BUMN

Erick Thohir's Response of Ahok becoming CEO of Pertamina

Annisa ayu artanti • 26 July 2023 19:14
Jakarta: Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir opened his voice regarding the news that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok is said to be the main director (Director) of PT Pertamina (Persero) replacing Nicke Widyawati.
 
Erick mentioned the summons of Ahok and several Pertamina Directors some time ago to talk about matters that needed acceleration, not about changing the top leadership at Pertamina.
 
"I already said yesterday, there was an off duty tour. There are new vice ministers, Mr. Tiko and Mr. Rosan. Tiko and Rosan are currently reviewing it. If I called Ahok yesterday, I would call the directors. I'm talking about things that I think need acceleration," said Erick, quoted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Erick gave examples such as meetings with President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to examine defense issues. So far, he emphasized, there has been no decision regarding the appointment of directors and so on.
 
However, he only asked the Deputy Minister of SOEs Kartika Wirjoatmodjo and Rosan Roeslani to carry out studies and synergize with each other.
 
"So the appointment of the chief executive officer (Pertamina) is not yet on my desk. I asked the Wamen (BUMN) to review both Pak Tiko and Pak Rosan," concluded Erick.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Peninjauan Jakarta International Stadium. Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat

Erick Thohir Terima Surat dari FIFA Terkait Stadion JIS, Apa Isinya?

Erick Thohir Bicara soal Pergantian Direksi Pertamina

Isu Perombakan Direksi Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati: Kewenangan Pemegang Saham

BACA JUGA
Pertamina's Board of Directors Reshuffle Issue, Nicke Widyawati: It’s up to Shareholders

Pertamina's Board of Directors Reshuffle Issue, Nicke Widyawati: It’s up to Shareholders

English
Pertamina
BI Predicts Inflation Remains Under Control

BI Predicts Inflation Remains Under Control

English
inflation
Update on Human Trafficking Case, 847 Suspects Arrested

Update on Human Trafficking Case, 847 Suspects Arrested

English
human trafficking (en)
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mantan Keyboardist Dream Theater Dengarkan Lagu
Hiburan

Mantan Keyboardist Dream Theater Dengarkan Lagu "Arjuna" Dewa 19 Berkali-kali

Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Surabaya Dibatalkan
Ekonomi

Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Surabaya Dibatalkan

Japan Open 2023: Tiga dari Lima Ganda Putra Indonesia Melaju ke Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Japan Open 2023: Tiga dari Lima Ganda Putra Indonesia Melaju ke Babak 16 Besar

514 Calon Mahasiswa Jalur SNBP dan SNBT Mengundurkan Diri, Ini Penjelasan UB
Pendidikan

514 Calon Mahasiswa Jalur SNBP dan SNBT Mengundurkan Diri, Ini Penjelasan UB

Penting untuk Kelola Risiko Keamanan Siber di Sektor Rantai Pasokan
Teknologi

Penting untuk Kelola Risiko Keamanan Siber di Sektor Rantai Pasokan

Mazda CX-60 Tambah Pilihan SUV Buat Orang Kaya
Otomotif

Mazda CX-60 Tambah Pilihan SUV Buat Orang Kaya

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Populasi Jepang Menurun di Semua Prefektur
Internasional

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Populasi Jepang Menurun di Semua Prefektur

KPK Gelar OTT di Jakarta dan Bekasi
Nasional

KPK Gelar OTT di Jakarta dan Bekasi

Sebelum Beli, Pahami Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Rumah Subsidi
Properti

Sebelum Beli, Pahami Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Rumah Subsidi

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!