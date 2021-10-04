Jokowi Orders Agriculture Minister to Boost Agricultural Productivity in West Papua

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo to boost agricultural productivity in West Papua Province."I ask the Minister of Agriculture and Governor of West Papua (Dominggus Mandacan) to increase agricultural productivity in Sorong Regency and regencies in West Papua," said Jokowi in Sorong on Monday.Jokowi said that West Papua currently experiences only one harvesting season a year. He hopes that West Papua could enjoy more than one harvesting seasons per year in the future."West Papua is very likely to be developed as a major producer of agricultural commodities in eastern Indonesia," said the Head of State.Later today, the President will go to East Sorong District in Sorong City to review COVID-19 vaccination for students, the general public, and the elderly. The President is also scheduled to give directions to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) throughout the Province of West Papua which will be held at the Sorong Mayor's Office.In the afternoon, the President will head to Domine Eduard Osok International Airport in Sorong City to return to Jakarta. For the record, President Jokowi has been in Papua region since Friday afternoon.