English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is a strategic step to resolve the domestic coal supply problem in the long term. (Photo: medcom.id)
It is a strategic step to resolve the domestic coal supply problem in the long term. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Form Special Coal Entity in June: Energy Minister

English energy investment indonesian government
Antara • 14 April 2022 22:52
Jakarta: The government will establish a special coal entity as a strategic step to resolve the domestic coal supply problem in the long term, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif has informed.  
 
The special coal entity will be formed in June 2022 through direct coordination with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, he said on Thursday.
 
"This special entity is still in progress to be institutionalized. It is targeted to finish in June," Tasrif added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Business associations will be involved in the formation of the special entity for coal, he said. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has been assigned to gather all its members, and later, there will be several programs that will be carried out by the institution.
 
"Later, the assignment will be given to several large miners. The difference in price will be covered through fees and the amount of the contribution will depend on the capacity and specifications of the company," Tasrif explained.
 
The government has decided to form the special coal entity to ensure domestic coal supply. The agency will later be tasked with collecting fees, in accordance with applicable regulations, to cover the difference between the coal price in the market and the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) price of US$70 per ton.
 
Through the special entity, the fulfillment of DMO coal, both in terms of volume and revenue, will be carried out under a mutual cooperation scheme.
 
Deputy chairperson of Commission VII of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Maman Abdurrahman, said the formation of a special coal entity is a political decision based on the recommendations of Commission VII and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
 
The agency could become a long-term solution for resolving DMO, including additional obligations in the form of a domestic price obligation (DPO), which has now become a contentious issue, he added.
 
Abdurrahman said he hopes that a special coal entity will be formed soon to resolve various problems experienced by both the upstream and downstream coal industries.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Prevent Irrepressible Surge in COVID-19 Cases after Eid: President Jokowi

Prevent Irrepressible Surge in COVID-19 Cases after Eid: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Issues Natuna Sea Zoning Regulation to Boost Border Security

President Jokowi Issues Natuna Sea Zoning Regulation to Boost Border Security

English
president joko widodo
VP Ma'ruf Distributes Social Aid to Aceh Residents

VP Ma'ruf Distributes Social Aid to Aceh Residents

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPATK Catat Kasus Pencucian Uang Paling Banyak Ditemukan di Tindak Pidana Korupsi
Ekonomi

PPATK Catat Kasus Pencucian Uang Paling Banyak Ditemukan di Tindak Pidana Korupsi

Eks Kapten Timnas Kolombia Meninggal karena Kecelakaan Mobil
Olahraga

Eks Kapten Timnas Kolombia Meninggal karena Kecelakaan Mobil

Fraksi NasDem Konsisten Mengawal Pemerintahan Jokowi hingga 2024
Nasional

Fraksi NasDem Konsisten Mengawal Pemerintahan Jokowi hingga 2024

Korban Tewas Badai Filipina Bertambah Jadi 123 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Badai Filipina Bertambah Jadi 123 Orang

Diperiksa Polisi, Ivan Gunawan Kembalikan Uang dari DNA Pro
Hiburan

Diperiksa Polisi, Ivan Gunawan Kembalikan Uang dari DNA Pro

Besok Hari Terakhir Pendaftaran UTBK-SBMPTN
Pendidikan

Besok Hari Terakhir Pendaftaran UTBK-SBMPTN

realme Book Prime Masuk Indonesia, Laptop Intel Generasi ke-11 Harga Rp11 Juta
Teknologi

realme Book Prime Masuk Indonesia, Laptop Intel Generasi ke-11 Harga Rp11 Juta

Justin Bieber Dandani Vespa Sprint Bernuansa Monokrom
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Dandani Vespa Sprint Bernuansa Monokrom

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!