Batik Air will Focus on Working on International Routes

Jakarta: Batik Air, a member of the Lion Air Group, said it would focus on developing international routes.
Corporate Communications Strategic of Batik Air Danang Mandala Prihantoro said the decision to change the business focus has been evaluated by management comprehensively with several backgrounds.
"Batik Air continues to reflect on business strategies in facing current and future challenges and opportunities," he said in a written statement, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Danang explained that the focus of the international route program will be worked on with Batik Air in Malaysia (rebranding Malindo Air) through the concept of interline flights (connected to each other).
With this concept, it is hoped that the airline will open up opportunities for passengers to fly a wider partner airline routes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), including Alor Setar, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chiang Mai, Colombo, Delhi, Dhaka, Hanoi. , Ho Chi Minh City, Kathmandu, Kochi, Lahore, Mumbai, Phnom Penh, Trichy, Trivandrum, Yangon and other destinations around the world.
For Indonesia, Danang added, the company has prepared and placed I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali (DPS) as the main hub for international networks to Australia (Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Auckland, Canberra), New Zealand and East Asia (People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Mongolia).
Bali will also be a hub for Southeast Asian routes (Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Loas), South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka), Middle East, and other countries.
Meanwhile, the progressive relaxation of restrictions provides a much-needed boost to international travel prospects.
"Batik Air predicts and is optimistic that from the second half of 2022 onwards international routes will show market opportunities with very high growth rates," he concluded.