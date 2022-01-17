English  
This achievement can be a source of motivation to support the upstream oil and gas industry.
Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

English SKK Migas energy oil and gas
Antara • 17 January 2022 19:29
Jakarta: State-owned energy firm PT Pertamina has discovered oil and gas reserves at the Sungai Gelam Timur exploration well-001 (SGET-001) located in Muaro Jambi District, Jambi Province.
 
President Director of PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan Jaffee Arizon Suardin pointed out that the well has oil reserves with a flow rate of 434 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and gas of 0.18 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD).
 
"The SGET-001 well was completed ahead of schedule, with the costing realization being below target," Suardin noted in a statement here on Monday.

The SGET-001 well is located around eight kilometers from the existing GS-02 production well and 14 kilometers from the Ketaling production well.
 
The oil and gas reserves were discovered as a result of the first drill stem test (DST#1) on the sandstone reservoir in the Air Benakat Formation at intervals of 1,622 m to 1,624 m.
 
The second drill stem test (DST#2) will then be continued at the intervals of 1,491 m to 1,495 m in the Air Benakat Formation.
 
"These efforts are part of our commitment to increasing oil and gas reserves and production in Sumatra and supporting the national target of oil and gas production," Suardin added.
 
Meanwhile, Head of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) of Southern Sumatra, Anggono Mahendrawan, lauded all parties involved in discovering oil and gas reserves in all the upstream working areas, especially in the Southern Sumatra zone.
 
Mahendrawan also noted that this achievement can be a source of motivation that drives the spirit of all parties, both the government and local community, to support the upstream oil and gas industry in finding oil and gas reserves more aggressively.

 
