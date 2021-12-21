English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesia's Economic Growth Expected to Reach Above 5% in Q4: Finance Minister

English economic growth finance indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 21 December 2021 12:16
Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is condident that the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 could be above five percent. 
 
According to her, the Indonesian economy throughout 2021 is projected to grow between 3.5 and four percent.
 
"For 2021, we estimate Indonesia's economic growth to be in the range of 3.5 to four percent," she said here on Tuesday.
 
"Meanwhile, the fourth quarter growth is predicted to be above five percent because the performance looks quite strong," she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Nevertheless, Sri Mulyani stated that the spread of the new Covid-19 variant, namely Omicron, still needs to be anticipated. 
 
She added that the situation of the global economy is also a concern because it can have an impact on the recovery of the national economy.
 
"Global risks are also increasing, especially related to the acceleration of tapering off in the United States, rising global inflationary pressures, and China's economic slowdown," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Village Fund Must be Carefully Managed: Jokowi

Village Fund Must be Carefully Managed: Jokowi

English
indonesian government
Clean Government Pivotal for Excellent Public Services: VP Ma'ruf

Clean Government Pivotal for Excellent Public Services: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Village-Owned Enterprises Urged to Spur New Businesses

Village-Owned Enterprises Urged to Spur New Businesses

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Meski Membaik, APBN Masih Defisit Rp611 Triliun hingga Akhir November 2021
Ekonomi

Meski Membaik, APBN Masih Defisit Rp611 Triliun hingga Akhir November 2021

Jelang SNMPTN 2022, Ini 7 Tips Agar Tak Salah Jurusan Saat Kuliah
Pendidikan

Jelang SNMPTN 2022, Ini 7 Tips Agar Tak Salah Jurusan Saat Kuliah

Wagub DKI Klaim Pengusaha Setuju UMP Naik Jadi 5,1%
Nasional

Wagub DKI Klaim Pengusaha Setuju UMP Naik Jadi 5,1%

FIFA Bakal Dapat Pemasukan Rp63 Triliun jika Menggelar Piala Dunia Dua Tahunan
Olahraga

FIFA Bakal Dapat Pemasukan Rp63 Triliun jika Menggelar Piala Dunia Dua Tahunan

Tren Modifikasi Vespa 2020, Racing Look dengan Aksesoris Lokal
Otomotif

Tren Modifikasi Vespa 2020, Racing Look dengan Aksesoris Lokal

Korban Tewas Banjir Bandang Malaysia Bertambah Jadi 15 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Banjir Bandang Malaysia Bertambah Jadi 15 Orang

Indra Lesmana dan AMPLI Serukan Revolusi Industri Musik Indonesia, Dimulai dari Royalti
Hiburan

Indra Lesmana dan AMPLI Serukan Revolusi Industri Musik Indonesia, Dimulai dari Royalti

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!