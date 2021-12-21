Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is condident that the country's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 could be above five percent.
According to her, the Indonesian economy throughout 2021 is projected to grow between 3.5 and four percent.
"For 2021, we estimate Indonesia's economic growth to be in the range of 3.5 to four percent," she said here on Tuesday.
"Meanwhile, the fourth quarter growth is predicted to be above five percent because the performance looks quite strong," she added.
Nevertheless, Sri Mulyani stated that the spread of the new Covid-19 variant, namely Omicron, still needs to be anticipated.
She added that the situation of the global economy is also a concern because it can have an impact on the recovery of the national economy.
"Global risks are also increasing, especially related to the acceleration of tapering off in the United States, rising global inflationary pressures, and China's economic slowdown," she concluded.