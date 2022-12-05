ADB Urges Developing Countries in Asia, Pacific to Build Resilient Financial Systems

"The post-COVID-19 recovery period is an opportunity to move toward more resilient domestic financial markets, stronger financial regional cooperation, and robust reforms and programs for mobilizing local savings and private sector finance,” said Independent Evaluation Department (IED) Director General Emmanuel Jimenez in a media release on Monday.
ADB’s developing member countries need financing for infrastructure projects and support for vulnerable groups, including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).
Their commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement have put additional pressure on the finance sector to engage more in green and climate change financing.
"ADB, in addition to providing financing, policy, and technical support to help economies with their immediate challenges, can also enhance the chances for a more financially sustainable recovery through long-term capital market development," Jimenez added.
The report states that financial institutions are important conduits in an economic recovery as their actions have cross-cutting impact across all sectors, industries, and economic activities.
The report underscores that a well-run and diverse finance sector is central to financial stability, economic growth, and the efficient allocation of capital resources.
This evaluation comes at a time when ADB is finalizing its finance sector directional guide, which provides ADB strategic direction in delivering coherent, relevant, efficient, and effective finance sector investments.