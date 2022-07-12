English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The gas is environmentally friendly and can be used to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). (Photo: medcom.id)
The gas is environmentally friendly and can be used to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). (Photo: medcom.id)

Expect Biogenic Shallow Gas Use to Realize Energy Independence in Central Java: Ministry

Antara • 12 July 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Biogenic shallow gas has been developed in Central Java Province and is expected to become a new alternative energy source and enable the realization of energy independence for the surrounding community.
 
“The gas is also environmentally friendly and can be used to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)," Head of the Communication, Public Information and Cooperation Bureau (KLIK) of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Agung Pribadi noted in his statement here on Tuesday.
 
Biogenic shallow gas can be found in shallow rock layers and is formed by methanogenic bacteria in an anaerobic swamp environment.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Utilization of the gas in several areas in Central Java Province is expected to encourage economic development of the local community, the official stated.
 
"The development of biogenic shallow gas is also one of the attempts of energy diversification to realize national energy security," he remarked.
 
In 2020, the Central Java Provincial Energy and Mineral Resources Office had established a biogenic shallow gas installation in Bantar Village, Wanayasa Sub-district, Banjarnegara District, for 25 families.
 
The coverage of the gas facility was increased to 100 families in 2021.
 
Pribadi has stated that the use of biogenic shallow gas can save up to 72 percent of the costs spent for the utilization of LPG.
 
On average, every month, people use up to three LPG cylinders, thereby costing Rp23 thousand (US$1.53) per cylinder.
 
Thanks to the provision of biogenic shallow gas, they currently do not need to buy LPG cylinders anymore.
 
Meanwhile, the maintenance cost for the gas installation is donated by the people using the facility. By paying only Rp20 thousand (US$1.33) per month, people can use the gas for their daily needs as well as for their home industry.
 
In addition, the Bantar village government has also assisted to improve the installation by utilizing the village funds to add three gas separator tanks.
 
The tanks can be used to maintain gas stability and an even distribution for the users.
 
On June 29, 2022, the Central Java Provincial Energy and Mineral Resources Office and the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) conducted the ‘Central Java Energy Tour’ that is aimed at reviewing various locations in the province, such as Bantar Village, that utilized renewable energy.
 
The event also intended to support Indonesia's energy transition program as well as to map the community-based energy potentials and innovations.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan, Philippines Agree to Enhance Coast Guard, Security Cooperation

Japan, Philippines Agree to Enhance Coast Guard, Security Cooperation

English
Japan
Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to Serve Commercial Flights from September

Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport to Serve Commercial Flights from September

English
transportation
Indonesian Coffees Promoted during G20 Meeting in Labuan Bajo

Indonesian Coffees Promoted during G20 Meeting in Labuan Bajo

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AFF Bakal Gigit Jari Andai Ditinggal Timnas Indonesia, Ini Fakta-faktanya
Olahraga

AFF Bakal Gigit Jari Andai Ditinggal Timnas Indonesia, Ini Fakta-faktanya

Joe Biden Bertekad Perbarui Larangan Senapan Serbu
Internasional

Joe Biden Bertekad Perbarui Larangan Senapan Serbu

Cara Mudah Edit PDF, Tanpa Instal Aplikasi
Teknologi

Cara Mudah Edit PDF, Tanpa Instal Aplikasi

Harga Minyak Global Bisa Melonjak 40%
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Global Bisa Melonjak 40%

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022
Otomotif

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR
Nasional

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian
Pendidikan

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!