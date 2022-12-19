"Let us make an analogy. Immigration has developed a 'toll road' to facilitate the entry of international tourists, global talents, businessmen, and global investors," Immigration Acting Director General at the Ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana remarked.
Within this "toll road," a "rest area" has been provided that is supported with regional service outlets, he noted through a statement, on Monday.
These include the investment permit service, permit for tourism, property business service, manpower permit service, and factory construction permit service.
These services are managed by each regional institution based on the authority that they have.
These service outlets are expected to provide interesting promotions to attract tourists, businessmen, global talents, and global investors to enter and stay in Indonesia for five to 10 years.
"This second home visa is one of the entry and stay permits for foreign nationals for five or 10 years without licensing requirements," Ekatjahjana explained.
In relation to the unveiling of the second home visa in Riau Islands, the immigration noted that there were several considerations or reasons.
The first related to the fact that immigration seeks to provide development stimulus to the tourism, business, and investment sectors in the region.
Secondly, the highest number of international visitors from 2021 to this day came from Singapore. This is inseparable from the geographical condition of Riau Islands that is bordered directly with Singapore.
"Immigration seeks to increase the number of international tourists, businessmen, and global investors that enter Riau Islands while also improving development in the region," he noted.
The policy is expected to encourage the development of the property sector by making second home visa as the entry permit and residence permit facility for foreign nationals keen to own a property in Indonesia.
"Immigration expects that this policy is able to drive the domestic property business climate that has improved," he remarked.