English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Immigration seeks to increase the number of international tourists, businessmen, and global investors. (Photo: medcom.id)
Immigration seeks to increase the number of international tourists, businessmen, and global investors. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Second Home Visa Policy Facilitates Global Investors: Ministry

Antara • 19 December 2022 21:13
Jakarta: The second home visa policy aims to facilitate the entry of international tourists, global talents, businessmen, and global investors to Indonesia, the Law and Human Rights Ministry stated.
 
"Let us make an analogy. Immigration has developed a 'toll road' to facilitate the entry of international tourists, global talents, businessmen, and global investors," Immigration Acting Director General at the Ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana remarked.
 
Within this "toll road," a "rest area" has been provided that is supported with regional service outlets, he noted through a statement, on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


These include the investment permit service, permit for tourism, property business service, manpower permit service, and factory construction permit service.
 
These services are managed by each regional institution based on the authority that they have.
 
These service outlets are expected to provide interesting promotions to attract tourists, businessmen, global talents, and global investors to enter and stay in Indonesia for five to 10 years.
 
"This second home visa is one of the entry and stay permits for foreign nationals for five or 10 years without licensing requirements," Ekatjahjana explained.
 
In relation to the unveiling of the second home visa in Riau Islands, the immigration noted that there were several considerations or reasons.
 
The first related to the fact that immigration seeks to provide development stimulus to the tourism, business, and investment sectors in the region.
 
Secondly, the highest number of international visitors from 2021 to this day came from Singapore. This is inseparable from the geographical condition of Riau Islands that is bordered directly with Singapore.
 
"Immigration seeks to increase the number of international tourists, businessmen, and global investors that enter Riau Islands while also improving development in the region," he noted.
 
The policy is expected to encourage the development of the property sector by making second home visa as the entry permit and residence permit facility for foreign nationals keen to own a property in Indonesia.
 
"Immigration expects that this policy is able to drive the domestic property business climate that has improved," he remarked. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Banks must be more mindful and supportive of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Beijing to Attend Bilateral Dialogue

Export Contribution by Indonesian MSMEs Targeted to Reach 17% by 2024: Minister

BACA JUGA
Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

English
food
Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

English
banking
44 Million Indonesians Expected to Travel during Christmas, New Year Holidays

44 Million Indonesians Expected to Travel during Christmas, New Year Holidays

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sandiaga Bantah Australia Keluarkan <i>Travel Warning</i> untuk Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga Bantah Australia Keluarkan Travel Warning untuk Indonesia

Liga 1: <i>Brace</i> Kenzo Nambu Bawa PSM Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Liga 1: Brace Kenzo Nambu Bawa PSM Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

809 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

809 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Menang dalam Mosi Kepercayaan Parlemen
Internasional

PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Menang dalam Mosi Kepercayaan Parlemen

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang
Pendidikan

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!