ADB Committed to Supporting SDG Progress in Southeast Asia

"Through KV Asia II, ADB will help improve access to financing for mid-sized companies in Southeast Asia where the availability of equity capital is limited for this size of companies," said Director of Investment Funds and Special Initiatives at ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department, Janette Hall, in a media release on Thursday.
"The financing will help companies to scale, acquire new customers, expand into underpenetrated markets, and provide high quality and efficient services that help countries to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals," Hall added.
KV Asia has demonstrated an ability to identify and support promising and talented business leaders and foster a new generation of entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia.
ADB’s investment will help the fund enhance its management of environmental and social issues, implement energy efficiency measures to reduce its carbon footprint, and promote opportunities for women and girls.
ADB’s private equity fund investments help ensure that best practice Environmental, Social and Governance investment and other standards are taken up by the market.
Established in 2010, KV Asia has raised approximately $450 million in committed equity capital across two funds dedicated to investing in growth companies in Southeast Asia.