UK Minister for Exports Visits Indonesia to Discuss Collaboration

During the visit, the Minister is meeting with the Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi to discuss Government-to-Government collaboration on railway development, in support of Indonesia's ambitious sustainable infrastructure plans.
This follows a Letter of Intent on railway development signed in November between the UK and Indonesia, in addition to an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK's Export Credit Agency, to provide USD1.25bn (£1.1bn) worth of financial support for the development of the MRT Jakarta project.
Through an industry-led roundtable with MRT Jakarta, with business leaders from across the UK's rail sector, alongside a visit to the LRT Jakarta project site to see progress on operational readiness, supported by UK firms Crossrail International and Mott Macdonald, the Minister will further engage in discussions on UK support to Indonesia's urban transportation expansion.
A Memorandum of Understanding on sustainable commercial shipping and shipbuilding will also be signed between the UK and Indonesia, outlining intentions for closer cooperation on sea transportation.
"Indonesia is a thriving and dynamic market that offers real opportunities for British businesses. Our trading relationship is worth more than £3 billion each year and I'll be working hard on this visit to find opportunities to make that relation ship grow and thrive further,” said Minister Bowie, from UK Embassy Jakarta statement, 1 Februari 2023.
The Minister meet with the Minister of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) Johnny G Plate, as well as leaders in the tech industry, to discuss supporting the sustainable digital transformation of Indonesia's economy and drive cooperation and partnerships between our tech ecosystems. This comes ahead of the first UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week, taking place from 13th - 17 th March in Jakarta and Bangkok, which is a key deliverable of our ASEAN-UK Digital Innovation Partnership and will be focused on digital trade promotion and policy development.
The Minister is also had met the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and the Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa among others.
“I am delighted that we are making rapid progress made to further strengthen the UK-Indonesia relationship in transportation, with both governments and industry coming together to present a breadth of expertise and to identify routes to enhanced cooperation. The UK stands ready to support Indonesian's ambitious infrastructure development plans. The engagements during Minister Bowie's visit will drive progress in these significant areas,” as stated by British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins.
Photo: U.K Embassy
The UK's growing number of partnerships with Indonesia follows the successful establishment of the UK-Indonesia Joint Economic and Trade Committee in February 2022, with the aim of promoting and developing trade, investment and economic cooperation and addressing barriers to trade. It also follows the signing of the UK-Indonesia MoU on Investment Cooperation in October 2022, outlining intentions to work together to increase inward and outward investment in value-added minerals, energy transition and life sciences.
As Indonesia takes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, the Minister will meet with the new ASEAN Secretary General, Dr Kao Kim Hourn, to discuss ASEAN-UK cooperation to deliver an ambitious, dynamic and impactful trade and investment relationship - reflecting the drive, resilience and ingenuity of our respective business communities and people.