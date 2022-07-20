Minister Monitors Prices of Food Commodities in Balikpapan

Jakarta: Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan monitored the prices of food commodities along with Trade Ministry's Secretary General Suhanto and Trade Ministry's Director General of Domestic Trade Syailendra at Klandasan Market, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on Wednesday morning.
"The price of chili has decreased, the price of bulk cooking oil is Rp14 thousand per liter. The price of shallots is still high," Hasan stated here, Wednesday.
On the occasion, the trade minister also remarked that traders in Klandasan Market were reluctant to use bulk cooking oil, as they were concerned about its safety.
To that end, the trade minister urged the Director General of Domestic Trade to educate the public about the safety of using bulk cooking oil.
"Later, the Director General will explain and coordinate with the public that bulk oil is high in vitamins and is healthy, good, very safe, and suitable for consumption," the trade minister noted.
Based on Antara’s observation, the price of curly red chili today at the Klandasan Market is Rp70 thousand per kilogram (kg). This price is lower than June 20, 2022, when the price was Rp80 thousand per kg.
Meanwhile, the price of large red chilies was observed to be stable at Rp70 thousand per kg or the same as last month. The price of red cayenne pepper decreased to Rp80 thousand per kg as compared to Rp100 thousand per kg in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the price of shallots reached Rp90 thousand per kg. The price soared from Rp78 thousand per kg in the previous month. However, the price of garlic was observed to be stable at Rp32 thousand per kg.