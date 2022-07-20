English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The price of chili has decreased. (Photo: medcom.id)
The price of chili has decreased. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Monitors Prices of Food Commodities in Balikpapan

Antara • 20 July 2022 17:45
Jakarta: Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan monitored the prices of food commodities along with Trade Ministry's Secretary General Suhanto and Trade Ministry's Director General of Domestic Trade Syailendra at Klandasan Market, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on Wednesday morning.
 
"The price of chili has decreased, the price of bulk cooking oil is Rp14 thousand per liter. The price of shallots is still high," Hasan stated  here, Wednesday.
 
On the occasion, the trade minister also remarked that traders in Klandasan Market were reluctant to use bulk cooking oil, as they were concerned about its safety.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To that end, the trade minister urged the Director General of Domestic Trade to educate the public about the safety of using bulk cooking oil.
 
"Later, the Director General will explain and coordinate with the public that bulk oil is high in vitamins and is healthy, good, very safe, and suitable for consumption," the trade minister noted.
 
Based on Antara’s observation, the price of curly red chili today at the Klandasan Market is Rp70 thousand per kilogram (kg). This price is lower than June 20, 2022, when the price was Rp80 thousand per kg.
 
Meanwhile, the price of large red chilies was observed to be stable at Rp70 thousand per kg or the same as last month. The price of red cayenne pepper decreased to Rp80 thousand per kg as compared to Rp100 thousand per kg in the previous month.
 
Meanwhile, the price of shallots reached Rp90 thousand per kg. The price soared from Rp78 thousand per kg in the previous month. However, the price of garlic was observed to be stable at Rp32 thousand per kg.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 202 Million Indonesians at least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 202 Million Indonesians at least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
BRIN Invites Industry to Develop Autonomous Electric Vehicle Ecosystem in Indonesia

BRIN Invites Industry to Develop Autonomous Electric Vehicle Ecosystem in Indonesia

English
electric vehicle
Indonesia Adds 5,653 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 5,653 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil: VW akan Berinvestasi di Indonesia Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Bahlil: VW akan Berinvestasi di Indonesia Tahun Ini

Pemerintah dan DPR Diminta Merespons Putusan MK Terkait Ganja Medis
Nasional

Pemerintah dan DPR Diminta Merespons Putusan MK Terkait Ganja Medis

Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan
Olahraga

Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa
Hiburan

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!