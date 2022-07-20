English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Instructs Ministers to Rev Up National Sugar Production

Antara • 20 July 2022 21:51
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered relevant officials, especially Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, to increase national sugar production to fulfil the country's requirements.
 
"I have received the instruction with other ministers, particularly the SOEs minister, to properly ready sugarcane ratoon maintenance and clean-up, which means that intensification and expansion of lands must be performed concurrently," Limpo stated at the Presidential Palace here, Wednesday.
 
The minister remarked that while the national demand for consumption sugar reached 3.2 million tons and industrial sugar at 4.1 million tons, the national sugar production was only recorded at 2.35 million tons.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The disproportionate national sugar production and demand caused a discrepancy of around 850 thousand tons, he pointed out.
 
"Mr President has instructed us to take necessary measures to rev up consumption sugar (procurement), which means that we need to ready some 850 tons of sugar," Limpo remarked.
 
While the government will enhance efforts to gradually supply more industrial sugar, the minister is committed to taking measures to maintain the sugar stocks to fulfil industrial needs.
 
He remarked that global economic disruption that causes other countries to restrict their export quota is causal to fluctuations in the national sugar supply.
 
"Hence, Mr President expected that joint steps between the agriculture, SOEs, trade, and industry ministries can be conceived promptly to ready ourselves with various events and, at least, to prepare our national sugar needs," Limpo remarked.
 
The president will strictly monitor issues on food stocks and availability, particularly sugar, which the president stresses, as the commodity influences the national inflation level, he stated.
 
As of June 2022, Indonesia's inflation level had reached 4.35 percent on a year-on-year basis.
 
"As this is on an item-per-item basis and by particular variety or commodity, deliberation and decision-making process will be conducted in detail," the minister added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Volkswagen to Invest in Indonesia This Year: Investment Minister

Volkswagen to Invest in Indonesia This Year: Investment Minister

English
investment
More Local Figures Supporting Environmental Restoration in Indonesia: Deputy Minister

More Local Figures Supporting Environmental Restoration in Indonesia: Deputy Minister

English
environment
Jokowi, Vietnamese Minister Discuss Economic Cooperation

Jokowi, Vietnamese Minister Discuss Economic Cooperation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Buntut Kasus Penembakan, Polri Nonaktifkan Karo Paminal dan Kapolres Jaksel
Nasional

Buntut Kasus Penembakan, Polri Nonaktifkan Karo Paminal dan Kapolres Jaksel

Petikan Sasando Sambut Dunia di Pertemuan Ketiga DEWG G20 Labuan Bajo
Ekonomi

Petikan Sasando Sambut Dunia di Pertemuan Ketiga DEWG G20 Labuan Bajo

Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan
Olahraga

Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa
Hiburan

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!