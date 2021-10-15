English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The loan will help upgrade 71 bridges.
The loan will help upgrade 71 bridges.

PNG, ADB Sign Loan to Better Connect Remote Communities

English investment transport png
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 12:18
Port Moresby: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) today signed a $325 million loan to help fund tranche 2 of the Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Program, a key transport development connecting some of PNG’s most remote rural communities and farmers to services and market opportunities.
 
ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez and PNG Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey signed the agreement, which will fund the upgrade of bridges and support the safe and efficient movement of people between the Highlands Region and markets.
 
"The Sustainable Highlands Highway Investment Program is not only developing critical transport infrastructure and better connecting rural communities, it is also training the next generation of women civil engineers who will continue to connect communities for decades to come," said Gutierrez in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The loan will help upgrade 71 bridges along the national Highlands Highway, comprising 41 two-lane and 30 single-lane bridges, between Lae Nadzab Airport to Kagamuga Airport in Mount Hagen, to meet national design standards and mitigate climate change risks. The rehabilitation or replacement of these bridges will include pedestrian walkways separated by rails or barriers and will provide easy accessibility for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and children. At least 20 water points for washing and bathing will be installed on bridges, which will provide safer amenities for women in particular.
 
Other gender-focused activities include targeting 40% female participation in community consultation for project design and implementation and building separate male/female toilets in 35 bridge/roadside market areas included in the program. Department of Works staff, including three women, will be trained to improve knowledge in conducting bridge condition assessment using advanced design techniques.
 
The ADB-supported program will also improve the sustainability of the Highlands Highway, the nation’s most strategic national road that traverses five provinces in the Highlands Region, PNG’s most populous and resource-abundant region. It is rehabilitating and upgrading 430 kilometers of the Highlands Highway, improving road safety, supporting the establishment of logistics platforms and services for agricultural production, and improving sector governance through reforms and institutional development.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19
Nasional

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961
Internasional

Emmmanuel Macron Kutuk Pembantaian Warga Aljazair di Paris pada 1961

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!