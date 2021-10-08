Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has expressed optimism that growth in industrial sector in 2022 will reach 5 – 5.5 percent provided there is no another wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.For that reason, he said that theIndonesian Government continues to roll out various strategic programs and policies that support the performance of industrial sector in a bid to create a favorable business climate."This year, our target [of industrial growth] is 4.5 – 5 percent, while next year it is 5 – 5.5 percent," said the Minister in Jakarta, Thursday, as quoted from the Ministry of Industry's website.For the record, in the second quarter of 2021, manufacturing industry sector managed to record a positive growth of 6.91 percent despite pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to him, the Government hopes that the report for the third quarter of 2021, which will be released in early October, will continue to show a positive figure for us to develope manufacturing industry sector.The Minister also underscored that his Ministry remains focused on implementing prioritized programs and policies that can support the performance of industrial sector, such as the implementation of the 35 percent import substitution program in 2022.This strategic effort, he continued, aims to reduce dependence on imported products, while at the same time encouraging the strengthening of structure of domestic manufacturing industry.The Minister went on to explain that under the Making Indonesia 4.0 Roadmap, there were initially five sectors that became development priorities to enter the Industrial Era 4.0.However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry added two more sectors to support the national economy.Those seven potential sectors are food and beverages, textile and clothing, automotive, electronics, chemical, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industry sectors.