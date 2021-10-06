Indonesian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Visited by Nearly 11 Thousand Visitors

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has been visited by nearly 11 thousand visitors since the opening of the pavilion on October 1."The Indonesian Pavilion promotes our past, present, and future glory. The pavilion attracts a lot of visitors and the number will continue to grow," Director General of National Export Development (PEN) Didi Sumedi explained here on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.According to Didi, various themes that are presented every week are the strength of the Indonesian Pavilion."We hope that over the next six months, the Indonesian Pavilion can further promote Indonesian economy," added Didi.In the first week of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the Indonesian Pavilion presented the theme "Biodiversity and Digitization of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)".In this first week, the pavilion showcased high-quality products such as coffee beans, spices, handicrafts, and so on.Based on data from the Indonesian Ministry of Trade, Indonesia's trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached USD 2.53 billion in January-August 2021.Of this amount, Indonesia's exports to the UAE reached USD1.12 billion and Indonesia's imports from the Middle East country reached USD1.41 billion.In 2020, the non-oil and gas trade balance between Indonesia and the UAE was a surplus of USD 690.35 million.Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports to the UAE were recorded at USD1.24 billion, while Indonesia's imports from the non-oil and gas UAE were recorded at USD549.73 million.