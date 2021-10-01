Indonesia Posts 0.04% Deflation in September 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesia's consumer price index recorded a month-to-month deflation of 0.04 percent in September 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS)."Based on our observations in 90 surveyed cities last month, there was a deflation of 0.04 percent," BPS Chairman Margo Yuwono said during a virtual press conference here on Friday morning.On a yearly basis, the BPS chairman said, the country's annual inflation reached 1.6 percent year-on-year in September 2021."Year-to-date, inflation reached 0.8 percent," the BPS chief added.According to him, the highest deflation was recorded in Gorontalo at 0.9 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Palu at 0.01 percent.On the other hand, the highest inflation was recorded in Pangkalpinang at 0.6 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Surakarta at 0.01 percent.