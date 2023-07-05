ASEAN Energy Business Forum as a Tool for Indonesia in Accelerating Energy Connectivity

The event, held under the theme "Accelerating Energy Connectivity to Achieve ASEAN's Sustainable Growth," will take place from 24-26 August 2023 in Bali, Indonesia.
Jisman P. Hutajulu, Director General of Electricity at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Senior Official on Energy (SOE) Leader of Indonesia, stated, "Indonesia recognises the importance of regional cooperation in achieving a sustainable energy future”.
“The ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2023 provides an invaluable platform for stakeholders to come together and discuss key topics such as electric vehicles, sustainable fuel, and energy security. As we navigate the energy transition, we look forward to exchanging ideas and best practices with fellow ASEAN countries and beyond, while showcasing Indonesia's efforts and potential in the energy sector,” said DG Jisman, stated from The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) release, Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
“Being held together with the ASEAN Energy Business Forum, the Green Transport Rally will showcase electric vehicles available in Indonesia which highlights Indonesia’s initiative in embracing green transportation options,” he added.
While, Dr Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director of ACE, emphasised ACE's full commitment to supporting Indonesia's chairmanship, particularly in the energy sector.
"ACE is fully committed to supporting Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship, and the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2023 seamlessly aligns with its theme. This forum provides a vital platform to address critical energy issues and foster collaboration among stakeholders, significantly contributing to the growth and development of ASEAN. By facilitating productive dialogues, knowledge exchange, and partnership-building, the AEBF actively supports Indonesia's efforts to showcase ASEAN's energy potential and drive regional energy cooperation,” stated Dr Nuki.
Complementing the AEBF is the Green Transport Rally (GTR), which directly supports the theme of "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth." Dr Nuki explained the GTR drives awareness of sustainable mobility options, which are essential for ASEAN's growth and development.
“By incorporating the GTR into the AEBF, ACE actively contributes to the region's focus on sustainable transportation and highlights innovative solutions that can support ASEAN's ambitious growth trajectory,” he said.
Additionally, the AEBF is held in conjunction with the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and the 3rd ASEAN International Conference on Energy and Environment (AICEE), amplifying its impact and significance. This convergence of conferences provides a comprehensive platform for meaningful dialogue, relationship-building, and cooperative efforts, strengthening ASEAN's position as a dynamic and influential region in the global energy landscape.
Through the AEBF and the GTR, ACE actively supports Indonesia's chairmanship and contributes to the advancement of ASEAN's growth agenda. By fostering collaboration, promoting sustainable practices, and showcasing innovative solutions, ACE aims to unlock ASEAN's immense energy potential, drive inclusive economic growth, and ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the region as the undeniable epicentre of growth.
AEBF also hosts the prestigious Awarding Ceremony of ASEAN Energy Awards and Gala Dinner, which recognises and appreciates industry players for their contributions to the development of the energy sector. The award ceremony will be attended by 10 ASEAN Energy Ministers and will be enlivened by traditional Balinese dances and well-known entertainers in Indonesia.
Another exciting event is the ASEAN Green Transport Rally (ASEAN GTR) 2023, which will raise awareness on positive environmental and energy efficiency impacts of electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEV), hybrid EVs (HEV), full battery powered EVs, ICE with biofuel usage, and fuel cell vehicles.