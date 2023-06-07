Pertamina Will Release a New Fuel Type, What Is It?

Bioethanol is a mixture of sugarcane-based ethanol. Main Director (Director) of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati revealed that the product launch was part of an energy transition effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
"We want to launch a new product, namely bioethanol. So, Pertamax is mixed with ethanol," said Nicke at Graha Pertamina, Jakarta, reported by Media Indonesia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
He promised that by using molasses or molasses to process sugarcane into ethanol, it would not interfere with domestic sugarcane production. The launch of the bioethanol product with Pertamax will be carried out as a pilot project.
"The ethanol is from sugar cane molasses, will there be a fight over with sugar factories? No. This is because it's just molasses. Meanwhile, our sugarcane (production) potential is big," he said.
Previously, the government had conducted a trial of mixing five percent ethanol into pertalite fuel on land owned by PT Perkebunan Nusantara or PTPN in Surabaya, East Java (East Java).
Nicke hopes that the utilization of mixing bioethanol into various fuel oils can be a solution to realizing national energy security. (Kevin Schreiber)