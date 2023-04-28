English  
Chery Tiggo PHEV. (Chery)
Chery Tiggo PHEV Introduced, Will it Enter Indonesia?

Ekawan Raharja • 28 April 2023 20:54
Jakarta: Chery has introduced the Tiggo PHEV in Shanghai China. It is also indicated that the presence of this hybrid technology car will be marketed in Indonesia, and will add to the line of electric cars with PHEV technology.
 
"Dealer representatives from Indonesia also attended and took part in the entire series of events, including the opportunity to do a test drive with two TIGGO PHEV models, namely TIGGO 7 PRO e+ and TIGGO 8 PRO e+," said President of PT Chery Sales Indonesia & Vice President of Chery International, Shawn. Xu, through his official statement.
 
Tiggo PHEV is built with Chery's PHEV core technology with the world's first DHT technology, which consists of 3-engine, 3-speed, 9-mode and 11-speed to adjust the operating point of the machine, coupled with dual motor coordination, resulting in greater efficiency. higher.
 
Engineers have realized the high integration of dual motor, motor controller and gearbox for the first time. DHT technology is paired with a 1,500 cc Turbo hybrid engine and high energy density battery. This delivers super fuel and electrical performance, as well as a comprehensive battery life of nearly 1,000 kilometers.

Tiggo 8 PRO e+

Tiggo 8 PRO e+ has a 1,500 cc turbo hybrid engine and is capable of producing acceleration from 0-100 km/h reaching 7.5 seconds. Then battery energy can be restored automatically when descending a hill or braking.
 
As a car with PHEV technology, Tiggo 8 PRO e+ can deliver a pure electric cruising range of 75 km. If more power is required to accelerate or climb uphill, the engine intervenes intelligently, and can provide various forms of power combinations such as series and parallel.
 
Then this car is also equipped with more than ten ADAS functions which function to improve safety during the trip.
 
This sports utility vehicle (SUV) with 3 rows of passengers has a 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, a 12.5-inch central controller screen and an 8-inch touch screen LCD AC. In addition, this car also gets entertainment features consisting of 8-speaker surround sound brand SONY, multi-colored ambient light and a large panoramic sunroof.

Tiggo 7 Pro e+

Tiggo 7 Pro e+ also gets the same PHEV technology as its sibling. It's just that in terms of design, Tiggo 7 Pro e+ gets a different styling.
 
A two-tone body with a hanging roof design, low-drag wheels, and a rear spoiler in an electro-optical blue gradient with a sporty exterior shape will be the key to the design of the younger generation. Then there is a dual 24.6-inch screen, plus a complete inductive electric tailgate, and wireless charging for mobile phones. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(WIL)

Peringatan!