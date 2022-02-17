English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI)

BI, Bank of Korea Agree on Closer Cooperation

English Bank Indonesia south korea g20 presidency
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 February 2022 10:59
Jakarta: Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), Perry Warjiyo and Governor of Bank of Korea (BOK), Juyeol Lee have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize a closer cooperation between the two central banks in the area of central banking, including payment systems and digital financial innovation. 
 
The MoU is signed in counterpart on Wednesday, just one day before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
 
The MoU aims to provide a more structured and systematic framework for cooperation as well as to facilitate a closer collaboration between BI and BOK in the area of monetary and macroprudential policy, financial system stability, payment and settlement system, as well as other areas of central banking. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The coverage of cooperation on payment and settlement systems in particular includes the cross border and digital payment area which would enable a joint-work in payment systems development and innovation, including market infrastructures.
 
Both central banks are expected to actively engage in collaborative activities such as policy dialogue, technical discussion, capacity building, joint research and other relevant forms of cooperation. Going forward, the cooperation also provides a strong framework on partnership in responding to the future challenges and in embarking in various innovations.
 
"Governor of Bank Indonesia underlines the significance of the MoU that truly reflects greater cooperation between the two central banks," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
In addition, the expanded international cooperation will present more international collaboration platforms for BI.
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Projected to Increase in Next Few Days: Ministry

COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Projected to Increase in Next Few Days: Ministry

English
covid-19
BRIN Developing Driverless Electric Car

BRIN Developing Driverless Electric Car

English
automotive
Over 137.4 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 137.4 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin
Hiburan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin

Pertemuan Menteri Keuangan dan Gubernur Bank Sentral G20 Diharap Menyelesaikan Persoalan Dunia
Nasional

Pertemuan Menteri Keuangan dan Gubernur Bank Sentral G20 Diharap Menyelesaikan Persoalan Dunia

Waduh! Pemulihan Ekonomi RI Bakal Terseret Arus Inflasi Global
Ekonomi

Waduh! Pemulihan Ekonomi RI Bakal Terseret Arus Inflasi Global

Pentingnya Oli Bagi Mesin, PTT Lubricants: Seperti Darah
Otomotif

Pentingnya Oli Bagi Mesin, PTT Lubricants: Seperti Darah

Presiden Ukraina: Kami Tidak Takut Diserang Siapapun
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina: Kami Tidak Takut Diserang Siapapun

Coman Selamatkan Bayern Muenchen dari Kekalahan
Olahraga

Coman Selamatkan Bayern Muenchen dari Kekalahan

Anies Terbitkan Keputusan Gubernur Terbaru Atur PTM Tetap 50%
Pendidikan

Anies Terbitkan Keputusan Gubernur Terbaru Atur PTM Tetap 50%

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!