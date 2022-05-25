English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Global consumption of halal products is expected to increase. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global consumption of halal products is expected to increase. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Should Become Global Halal Industry's Major Player: MPR Speaker

English MPR muslim world middle east
Antara • 25 May 2022 20:05
Jakarta: Indonesia, with the largest Muslim population worldwide, should become a major player in the global halal industry rather than merely a market target of the industry, according to the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker.
 
"Moreover, last January, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin initiated the Global Halal Hub ecosystem as part of the national synergy movement to make Indonesia as a global halal producer hub in 2024," MPR Speaker Bambang Soesatyo noted in his statement here on Wednesday.
 
According to the speaker, the State of Global Islamic Economy Report 2020-2021 revealed that global consumption of halal products is expected to increase, from US$1.17 trillion in 2019 to US$1.38 trillion by 2024.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The same report also highlighted that the consumption of Islamic fashion globally is expected to rise, from US$277 billion to US$311 billion, he remarked.
 
"The increase not only occurs in Muslim-majority countries, such as those in the Middle East but also in countries not dominated by Muslims, such as those in Europe. Non-Muslim consumers have convinced that the halal label in products not only has religious significance but also proves the products' cleanliness and safety," the speaker noted.
 
During his earlier engagement with the Islamic organization Al Muttaqien Care Foundation in Jakarta, Soesatyo lauded the foundation's initiatives to assist the verification process for 10 million MSMEs to obtain free halal certificates.
 
"Al Muttaqien Care Foundation's assistance (is provided) through the temanQu digital platform to collect application data more accurately and faster and is part of their involvement as the Halal Product Assurance Agency's (BPJPH's) strategic partner," he affirmed.
 
The speaker noted that the provision of 10 million free halal certifications for MSMEs demonstrates President Joko Widodo's commitment to supporting Indonesian MSMEs' entry into the global halal industry.
 
The six major industries in the global halal industry are food, fashion, tourism, cosmetics, pharmacy, and new and renewable energies, he stated while adding that Indonesia can aim to dominate the food and fashion industries.
 
Citing Bank Indonesia's research, Muslim food and fashion industries touch all strata of society, right from farmers to Islamic schools and major corporations, he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Urged to Maintain Food Hygiene to Prevent Acute Hepatitis

Indonesians Urged to Maintain Food Hygiene to Prevent Acute Hepatitis

English
food
Over 200 Million Indonesians Receive at Least First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Over 200 Million Indonesians Receive at Least First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 315 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bappenas Proyeksi Inflasi Tahun Ini 3,8%
Ekonomi

Bappenas Proyeksi Inflasi Tahun Ini 3,8%

Jokowi Ingin Perkuat Kerja Sama Kesehatan dengan Zambia
Nasional

Jokowi Ingin Perkuat Kerja Sama Kesehatan dengan Zambia

11 Tahun Tak Terima Gaji, Pekerja Indonesia Dipulangkan dari Suriah
Internasional

11 Tahun Tak Terima Gaji, Pekerja Indonesia Dipulangkan dari Suriah

Kemendikbudristek Terbitkan 27 SK Pembukaan Prodi D2 Jalur Cepat
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Terbitkan 27 SK Pembukaan Prodi D2 Jalur Cepat

Jurgen Klopp Manajer Terbaik Liga Inggris 2021--2022
Olahraga

Jurgen Klopp Manajer Terbaik Liga Inggris 2021--2022

Rezky Aditya Terbukti Punya Anak dari Wanita Lain, Citra Kirana Bilang Begini
Hiburan

Rezky Aditya Terbukti Punya Anak dari Wanita Lain, Citra Kirana Bilang Begini

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!