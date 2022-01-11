English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The majority of businesses in Vietnam are classified as small and medium-sized enterprises.
The majority of businesses in Vietnam are classified as small and medium-sized enterprises.

ADB Signs $25 Million Loan to Finance Women-Led SMEs in Vietnam

English vietnam women finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2022 16:00
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $25 million loan with Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPB) to expand access to finance of women-owned and led small and medium-sized enterprises (WSMEs) in Vietnam. 
 
The project is also cofinanced by DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG) for $25 million.
 
The loan is accompanied by a $750,000 technical assistance grant to help TPB better meet the needs of WSMEs. The grant will be used to build TPB’s capacity to lend to WSMEs, hire staff, and promote its services to female borrowers. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It will also enable TPB to use digital systems to analyze the underserved WSME market. The grant is funded by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi). 
 
"We are very pleased to partner with TPB and We-Fi to support WSMEs, which are important channels to increase women’s participation in Vietnam's economic development," said ADB’s Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"COVID-19 has severely affected many businesses, and initiatives such as this loan and grant will support particularly underserved female borrowers by helping TPB develop systems and procedures to improve their access to finance," she stated.
 
As of 2018, the majority of businesses in Vietnam are classified as small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting 38% of the country’s employment and generating 40% of gross domestic product. 
 
But their access to finance is still a challenge, with only 37% of WSMEs able to obtain loans from banks, according to a 2017 study. 
 
TPB is one of the leading joint-stock banks in Vietnam. It has robust digital platforms that help meet the needs of its retail and SME customers by offering innovative and customized products.
 
We-Fi is a collaborative partnership among 14 governments, 8 multilateral development banks, and other public and private sector stakeholders, hosted by the World Bank Group.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN, Partners Launch Plans to Help People of Afghanistan

UN, Partners Launch Plans to Help People of Afghanistan

English
afghanistan
Govt to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination in Lombok

Govt to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination in Lombok

English
covid-19
Positivity Rate of International Arrivals Higher Than That of Local Transmissions: Minister

Positivity Rate of International Arrivals Higher Than That of Local Transmissions: Minister

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Turki Melonjak, Dubes RI: Jaga Prokes!

Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Gratis, Masyarakat Diingatkan Tetap Displin Prokes
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Gratis, Masyarakat Diingatkan Tetap Displin Prokes

Laporkan Garuda ke Kejagung, Erick Thohir Serahkan Bukti Audit Investigasi
Ekonomi

Laporkan Garuda ke Kejagung, Erick Thohir Serahkan Bukti Audit Investigasi

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier
Otomotif

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disulap Menjadi Air Purifier

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022
Pendidikan

Kriteria Sekolah yang Boleh Menerapkan Kurikulum Prototype 2022

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well
Hiburan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!