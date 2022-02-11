English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)

BI Eyes Macroeconomic Stability as Moody's Affirms Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating

English Bank Indonesia economic growth finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 February 2022 11:44
Jakarta: Moody's has affirmed Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating at Baa2 with a stable outlook, as announced on Thursday. 
 
Referring to Moody's statement, key factors that contribute the affirmation are mainly continued economic resilience and preserved monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness. 
 
The structural reform taken by the Government is also believed will support investment and export competitiveness. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the other hand, revenue reforms and plan on fiscal normalization will support debt burden stabilization.
 
"Moody's affirmation on Indonesia's rating at Baa2 / stable outlook reflects the positive recognition of Moody's, as one of leading rating agencies in the world. Indeed, Indonesia's macroeconomic and financial system stability has been well maintained, as well as its medium-term economic prospect, which remain strong amid the build-up of external pressure. This has supported by the credibility of the policies and strong policy mix involving Bank Indonesia, the Government and related  authorities. Going forward, Bank Indonesia will continue to monitor global and domestic economic developments closely, take the necessary policy measures to ensure macroeconomic and financial system stability, and continue the synergy with  the Government to accelerate the national economic recovery," Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo stated in a press release on Thursday.
 
Moody's expects that Indonesia's economic growth will return to its pre-pandemic level of 5.0% on average over the next two years. 
 
This growth level is above the median for the Baa-rated peers of 3.7%. 
 
The economic recovery is boosted by the direction and pace of structural reform, such as the Omnibus Law on Job Creation and Tax Harmonization Law, which aims to improve investment climate and increase revenue.
 
Moody's previously maintained Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating at Baa2 with a Stable outlook.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
African Countries Urged to Diversify Their Participation in Global Trade

African Countries Urged to Diversify Their Participation in Global Trade

English
africa
Africa on Track to Control COVID-19 Pandemic in 2022: WHO

Africa on Track to Control COVID-19 Pandemic in 2022: WHO

English
africa
Omicron Not Expected to Significantly Affect Economy: BI Governor

Omicron Not Expected to Significantly Affect Economy: BI Governor

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Surpes dan DIM RUU TPKS Ditandatangani 4 Menteri Hari Ini
Nasional

Surpes dan DIM RUU TPKS Ditandatangani 4 Menteri Hari Ini

Unair Buka Kesempatan Calon Mahasiswa dengan Prestasi Luar Biasa Dapat <i>Golden Ticket</i>
Pendidikan

Unair Buka Kesempatan Calon Mahasiswa dengan Prestasi Luar Biasa Dapat Golden Ticket

Presidensi G20 Diminta Dorong Modal Swasta Capai Pembangunan Berkelanjutan
Ekonomi

Presidensi G20 Diminta Dorong Modal Swasta Capai Pembangunan Berkelanjutan

Timnas Indonesia Batal Ikut Turnamen Piala AFF U-23
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Batal Ikut Turnamen Piala AFF U-23

Doddy Sudrajat Ngotot Pindahkan Makam Vanessa Angel, Gus Miftah: Hukumnya Haram!
Hiburan

Doddy Sudrajat Ngotot Pindahkan Makam Vanessa Angel, Gus Miftah: Hukumnya Haram!

AS Setujui Pembelian 36 Jet Tempur F-15 ke Indonesia
Internasional

AS Setujui Pembelian 36 Jet Tempur F-15 ke Indonesia

Joan Mir dan Alex Rins Sapa Fans Tanah Air Pakai Bahasa Indonesia
Otomotif

Joan Mir dan Alex Rins Sapa Fans Tanah Air Pakai Bahasa Indonesia

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!