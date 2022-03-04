Indonesian Minister Visits Saudi Arabia to Boost Investment Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has returned from his working visit to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
Held on March 1 – 2, this working visit aimed to discuss various investment cooperation opportunities between both countries.
During his visit, Coordinating Minister Luhut was received by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
Both of them reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia as well as their commitment to explore investment opportunities in various fields, including in the development of Indonesia's new capital, renewable energy and environment.
"I am happy that the visit to Saudi Arabia went smoothly. Prince Mohammed bin Salman also showed a very good response regarding investment opportunities in various fields," said Coordinating Minister Luhut in an official statement here on Thursday.
As a commitment to exploring investment opportunities in Indonesia, the Crown Prince plans to conduct a working visit to Indonesia.
"The Crown Prince conveyed his plan to visit Indonesia and meet directly with President Joko Widodo," said Coordinating Minister Luhut.
During the visit, Coordinating Minister Luhut also met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih and several CEOs of Saudi Arabian companies.