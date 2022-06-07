US Trade Mission Explores New Opportunities in Indonesia

Jakarta: The United States (US) Department of Commerce is leading a delegation of US business representatives to explore new opportunities and collaboration in the Indonesian market as part of the Clean EDGE Asia Business Development Mission.
It marks the first US government trade mission to the Asia region following last month’s historic signing of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) by US President Joe Biden, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and other leaders in the region.
IPEF consists of the US, Indonesia, and 12 other partners.
"The Clean EDGE Asia mission provides a timely opportunity to roll up our sleeves and discuss the expanding trade partnership between the United States and Indonesia under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity [IPEF]," said US Embassy Spokesperson Michael Quinlan in a press release on Monday.
The mission aims to support and accelerate Asia’s clean energy transition by harnessing the expertise and resources of the US public and private sectors.
It is bringing together leading US renewable energy companies involved in the development of solar, wind, biomass, and other forms of renewable energy to meet with Indonesian energy sector partners and government decision makers.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan is leading the mission for the U.S. Department of Commerce, joined by US Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh T. Ebong and representatives of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
The US delegation includes 12 industry-leading organizations across the renewable energy and fuels, energy storage, hydrogen, smart grid, nuclear, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sub-sectors: Bechtel (Texas), Bloom Energy (California), Cheniere Energy (Texas), Ecoplexus (California), FuelCell Energy (California), Itron (Washington), Marquis Energy Global (Illinois), NuScale Power (Oregon), Sempra Energy (California), U.S. Grains Council (Washington, D.C.), UPC Renewables (Florida), and Westinghouse Electric Company (Pennsylvania). Collectively the companies have the potential to dramatically increase foreign investment in Indonesia’s power sector.
Two-way trade in goods between the United States and Indonesia increased last year by over 30 percent to $36 billion.
The US is Indonesia’s second largest export market, and Indonesia enjoys a large annual trade surplus with the United States.
US imports from Indonesia include a high proportion of value-added products, creating broad, positive economic impact in Indonesia.
These products include textiles and footwear (26.6%), agricultural goods (20.3%), and machinery and mechanical appliances (14.7%).