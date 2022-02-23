English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)

Indonesia Targets Trade Worth $20 Billion with South Korea

English south korea indonesian government trade
Antara • 23 February 2022 17:02
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Tuesday said the government is targeting trade worth US$20 billion with South Korea.
 
Trade between the two countries jumped nearly 40 percent to touch US$18.4 billion in 2021 compared to a year earlier, he noted at the Korea-Indonesia Business Forum, which was held in a hybrid format on Tuesday.
 
"Hopefully, (bilateral trade) can return to the targeted level of US$20 billion," the minister said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


South Korea is the seventh-largest importer of Indonesian goods and the sixth-largest exporter of goods to Indonesia, he noted. This indicates that the trade between the two countries is still strong, he said.
 
Meanwhile, South Korea's investment in Indonesia reached US$1.64 billion in 2021, Hartarto added.
 
He said structural reform carried out through the Job Creation Law was one of the factors for the increase in South Korea's investment in Indonesia.
 
"During a meeting with the South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Mr. Moon Sung Wonk, (he) lauded the structural reform conducted through the Omnibus Law (Job Creation Law), which has pushed an increase in South Korean investment in Indonesia with several projects in the pipeline," he elaborated.
 
In the past three years, Indonesia-South Korea trade has remained below the US$18.6 billion recorded in 2018, deputy chief for maritime, investment, and foreign affairs at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Shinta W. Kamdani, said.
 
Therefore, the two countries still have the potential to boost bilateral trade, she added.
 
"We realize that the two countries still have a great chance to increase and develop cooperation in view of their large economic potential," she said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Infrastructure Development Should Not Increase Disaster Risk: President Jokowi

Infrastructure Development Should Not Increase Disaster Risk: President Jokowi

English
infrastructure
Indonesia Records 61,488 New COVID-19 Cases, 227 Deaths

Indonesia Records 61,488 New COVID-19 Cases, 227 Deaths

English
covid-19
Capital City Nusantara Development Begins with Reforestation: President Jokowi

Capital City Nusantara Development Begins with Reforestation: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dana Perlindungan Sosial di Indonesia Tembus Rp186,6 Triliun
Nasional

Dana Perlindungan Sosial di Indonesia Tembus Rp186,6 Triliun

Bank Dunia Siapkan Dana USD350 Juta untuk Ukraina
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Siapkan Dana USD350 Juta untuk Ukraina

Suriah Laporkan Serangan Rudal Israel dekat Golan, Tak Ada Korban Jiwa
Internasional

Suriah Laporkan Serangan Rudal Israel dekat Golan, Tak Ada Korban Jiwa

Meski Punya Uang Belum Tentu Bisa Membeli Koenigsegg
Otomotif

Meski Punya Uang Belum Tentu Bisa Membeli Koenigsegg

Lambang Film <i>Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca</i> Disebut Mirip <i>Captain Marvel</i>, Ini Faktanya
Hiburan

Lambang Film Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca Disebut Mirip Captain Marvel, Ini Faktanya

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka
Pendidikan

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan
Olahraga

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi
Teknologi

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!