Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Structure of Indonesia's External Debt Remains Sound: BI

English debt Bank Indonesia indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 June 2022 12:56
Jakarta: The structure of external debt in Indonesia remains sound, supported by prudential management, Bank Indonesia has said.
 
External debt in Indonesia was still manageable in April 2022, as reflected by a decrease in the ratio of external debt to gross domestic product (GDP) from 33.7% in March 2022 to 32.5% in the reporting period. 
 
In addition, external debt in Indonesia remains dominated by long-term debt, accounting for 87.5% of the total external debt. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Seeking to maintain a sound structure, Bank Indonesia and the Government continued to strengthen coordination in terms of monitoring external debt, supported by the application of prudential principles, while optimising the role of external debt to support development financing and drive the national economic recovery, as well as minimise the risks that could impact economic stability," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
At the end of April 2022, the position of external debt in Indonesia stood at USD409.5 billion, down from USD412.1 billion in the previous month. 
 
"The position of government external debt reduced to USD190.5 billion in the reporting period from USD196.2 billion in March 2022," he stated.
 
"The position of private external debt in April 2022 increased marginally by 0.03% (yoy) to reach USD210.2 billion after contracting 1.6% (yoy) the month earlier," he added.

 
(WAH)
