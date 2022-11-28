Indonesia, United Kingdom Cooperate on Energy Efficiency Program

"While we use energy efficiently, we have reduced the burden on ourselves. This must be understood and become one of our commitments together," Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif stated at the UK-PACT launch event here on Monday.
According to Tasrif, energy efficiency is crucial on account of the energy crisis at the national and global levels.
The minister emphasized that everyone should understand the issue of greenhouse gas emissions as a responsibility that should be resolved jointly by all parties and not only the government.
Indonesia is targeting to reduce emissions by 314 million tons of CO2 by 2030.
In the electricity sector, it is estimated that the CO2 emission burden will reach 290 million tons in 2030, with buildings contributing 20 million tons of CO2.
Meanwhile, the ministry's office building has been equipped with several technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, such as the rooftop solar power plant, Solar Photovoltaics (PV), and electricity usage control systems in several rooms.
"We enjoy using air conditioner (AC) and (other facilities) at the office or at home. This should be our concern," he stated.
With the same vision, he expects that programs for energy efficiency in Indonesia, like MENTARI, can run optimally.
Moreover, he expected the program's launch to motivate small electronics industries to produce thermostats that have a shut-off system to help save energy and reduce emissions.
"We must disseminate information on this not only in Jakarta but also in the regions. Of course, this needs a mass movement, how can we educate about the notions that energy saving is related to saving emissions as well as maintaining our health, thereby saving our health care costs," the minister explained.