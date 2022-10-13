English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Remains Strong in Q3 2022: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The latest Prompt Manufacturing Index-Bank Indonesia (PMI-BI) reading remained strong and in an expansionary phase (>50%) in the third quarter of 2022 at 53.71%, up from 53.61% in the previous period.  
 
The increase was supported by all components, particularly production volume, inventory and labour.  
 
Furthermore, increases were recorded across most subsectors, led by Cement and Non-Metallic Mineral Products (58.91%), Basic Iron and Steel (56.62%) as well as Paper and Printing (55.63%).  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The PMI-BI trend is consistent with the latest Manufacturing Industry findings as presented in the Business Survey (SKDU) published by Bank Indonesia, where the corresponding weighted net balance (WNB) increased to 3.18%," BI Communication Department Director Junanto Herdiawan said in a media release on Thursday.
 
Survey respondents expect the Manufacturing Industry gains to persist in the fourth quarter of 2022 and remain in expansionary territory despite retreating to 53.18% from 53.71% in the third quarter of 2022.  
 
Respondents predict several components, namely order volume, production volume, inventory and supplier delivery times, to remain in an expansionary phase. 
 
Furthermore, respondents anticipate improvements in several subsectors, particularly Basic Iron and Steel (58.54%) as well as Fertiliser, Chemicals and Rubber Products (52.37%).  
 
In contrast, the Transportation Equipment, Machinery and Apparatus subsector (49.63%) is expected to move into a contractionary phase.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Greater participation in global value chains can be a powerful driver for productivity and growth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Philippines Encouraged to Embrace Global Value Chains

Manufacturing Conditions Across ASEAN Improve in September 2022

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Business Activity Remains Solid in Q3 2022: BI

Business Activity Remains Solid in Q3 2022: BI

English
business
ADB, KfW Agree to Scale Up Cofinancing Partnership

ADB, KfW Agree to Scale Up Cofinancing Partnership

English
financing
Climate Change Poses Threat to China's Prosperity: Report

Climate Change Poses Threat to China's Prosperity: Report

English
Climate Change
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perkuat Koordinasi, Menkeu dan Gubernur BI G20 Bahas Risiko Stagflasi
Ekonomi

Perkuat Koordinasi, Menkeu dan Gubernur BI G20 Bahas Risiko Stagflasi

Resmikan Indovac, Presiden: Indonesia Semakin Mandiri di Bidang Kesehatan
Nasional

Resmikan Indovac, Presiden: Indonesia Semakin Mandiri di Bidang Kesehatan

Pameran Otomotif Jadi Penggerak Roda Perekonomian
Otomotif

Pameran Otomotif Jadi Penggerak Roda Perekonomian

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Hasil Liga Champions: Spurs Tekuk Frankfurt, Grup D Kian Sengit
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions: Spurs Tekuk Frankfurt, Grup D Kian Sengit

Simak Daftar Lengkap Penampil The Papandayan Jazz Fest 2022
Hiburan

Simak Daftar Lengkap Penampil The Papandayan Jazz Fest 2022

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran
Internasional

Terdengar Tembakan di Protes Kematian Mahsa Amini di Iran

Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Bulan Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia, Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Oktober Diperingati Sebagai Bulan Bahasa dan Sastra Indonesia, Begini Sejarahnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!