Pertamina offers Energy Transition Investment Opportunity for G20 Members

Jakarta: State-owned oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) offered an energy transition investment opportunity to the world’s largest economies that are members of the Group of Twenty, or G20.
Through a statement on Monday, President Director of PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) Ahmad Yuniarto noted that his company has an installed capacity development roadmap in PGE's geothermal work area for the next five years.
This is done in order to prepare geothermal as the base load for new and renewable energy in Indonesia, he explained.
PGE invites G20 member countries to cooperate in the development of geothermal energy in Indonesia as one of the solutions in handling major issues, he remarked
These issues include global warming and decarbonization toward net zero emissions by 2060, he explained.
PGE is committed to supporting the acceleration of sustainable energy transition as one of the priorities within Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
Yuniarto outlined three partnership areas that can be undertaken within the geothermal project: co-generation, co-production, and co-development.
Co-generation can be conducted through optimization of hot steam to produce eco-friendly electricity.
Moreover, co-production can be done in four fields: carbon dioxide utilization for alternative fuel; nano materials extraction by exploiting valuable content in geothermal fluids; green hydrogen as future eco-friendly fuel; and green methanol.
Co-development can be conducted to support and drive geo-ecotourism and geo-agro industry.
"In principle, PGE's operation has to be efficient, including in waste utilization," he stated.
The Indonesian government will utilize the abundance of geothermal reserves in an optimal manner to produce energy. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry noted that Indonesia currently has 23.7 gigawatts of geothermal reserves.
In conducting its business, PGE is committed to geothermal development and ensuring that the implementation of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) becomes an integrated part of PGE's geothermal business, Yuniarto stated.
"The implementation of ESG aspects is an effort to provide added value as well as the company's support to the government's programs related to utilization of eco-friendly new and renewable energy, specifically geothermal," he stated.