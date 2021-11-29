Jakarta: Automotive expert and Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) academic Yannes Martinus Pasaribu believes the electric vehicle (EV) market in Indonesia will grow in 2022, as the general public becomes more familiar with the novel EVs.
"We forecast a rising public trend in purchasing two-wheeled and four-wheeled hybrid and electric vehicles by early 2022," Pasaribu told ANTARA, as quoted on Monday.
Public interest in EVs could be attributed to the efforts made by the government and the automotive industry to educate the public in addition to the interest often shown by people in novelties, he noted.
The expert also highlighted the government's role in procuring more EVs as important to reiterate the commitment to using EVs and to setting an example for the public.
Meanwhile, Chief of the Presidential Staff Moeldoko also suggested government institutions to start using EVs to demonstrate that they have similar capabilities as their non-electric counterparts in performing daily tasks, thereby increasing public trust in EVs.
"The government can boost the market potential by utilising EVs as official or operational vehicles, akin to how the Transportation Ministry had commenced earlier," the presidential staff chief remarked.
Apart from government institutions, Moeldoko recommended public transportation operators to start using electric cars, thereby allowing commuters to gain first-hand experience regarding them.
"The use of electric vehicles must be expanded to other ministries and means of public transportation," he remarked.
Popular utilisation of EVs in government offices and by public transportation operators would increase investor trust to invest in Indonesia's EV industry, Moeldoko remarked.
By facilitating greater investment in the industry, EVs in Indonesia would become more affordable to the public, as EV components could be produced locally, he added.