Overall business sentiment meanwhile remained positive in November 2021.
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand

English southeast asia manufacturing indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2021 10:56
Jakarta: The IHS Markit Indonesia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 53.9 in November 2021, down from 57.2 in October 2021.
 
This represented a third straight month of improving business conditions across the Indonesian manufacturing sector. 
 
"Growth momentum in the Indonesian manufacturing sector eased from October’s record pace in November, according to the latest IHS Markit Indonesia Manufacturing PMI, but remained robust to signal continued recovery from the COVID-19 Delta wave. Firms also continued to expand their workforce capacity and increase their buying activity amid expectations for increased future output, which had been a positive sign," IHS Markit Economics Associate Director Jingyi Pan said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Supply constraints continued to affect this Southeast Asian country, however, with firms seeing longer lead times and price pressures remaining prevalent. That said, the rate at which suppliers’ delivery times lengthened did ease significantly in November, potentially reflecting early signs of improvement into the year-end," she added.
 
Overall business sentiment meanwhile remained positive in November 2021, but slipped to a 18-month low. 
 
Survey respondents were generally hopeful that the recovery of Indonesian economy from the COVID-19 Delta wave will continue though some are concerned with lingering effects from the virus.

 
(WAH)
