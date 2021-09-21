English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Setpres)

PT Krakatau Steel's Performance is Getting Better: Jokowi

English indonesian government president joko widodo banten province
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 21 September 2021 14:08
Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the recent restructuring and transformation of PT Krakatau Steel, the country's state-owned steel producer.
 
According to the Head of State, the state-owned steel company's steel production is currently running smoothly.
 
"Krakatau Steel is now getting healthier," said Jokowi during the inauguration of PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 factory in Cilegon City, Banten Province, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
 
Jokowi said the Indonesian government pays special attention to the steel industry because the industry is a strategic sector.
 
"The products of the steel industry are needed and utilized by other industries," said Jokowi. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 plant was built with an investment of Rp7.5 trillion. It covers 25 hectares of land.
 
The factory's production capacity could reach 1.5 million per year. PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 plant is the first Indonesian factory capable of producing products with a thickness of 1.4 millimeters.
 
(WAH)
