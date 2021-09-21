Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the recent restructuring and transformation of PT Krakatau Steel, the country's state-owned steel producer.According to the Head of State, the state-owned steel company's steel production is currently running smoothly."Krakatau Steel is now getting healthier," said Jokowi during the inauguration of PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 factory in Cilegon City, Banten Province, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.Jokowi said the Indonesian government pays special attention to the steel industry because the industry is a strategic sector."The products of the steel industry are needed and utilized by other industries," said Jokowi.PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 plant was built with an investment of Rp7.5 trillion. It covers 25 hectares of land.The factory's production capacity could reach 1.5 million per year. PT Krakatau Steel's Hot Strip Mill 2 plant is the first Indonesian factory capable of producing products with a thickness of 1.4 millimeters.(WAH)