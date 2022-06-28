Jokowi Calls for Immediate Conclusion of Negotiations on ICA-CEPA

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is committed to increasing cooperation with Canada.According to the Indonesian Head of State, this cooperation is important to face global challenges."This year we commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Canada," said Jokowi during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022.Indonesia and Canada, President Jokowi said, must continue to encourage cooperation, collaboration and multilaterism.The Indonesian leaders also encouraged the two countries to immediately conclude negotationas on the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA CEPA).Furthermore, President Jokowi also appreciated Canada's full support for the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 this year.