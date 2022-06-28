English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Calls for Immediate Conclusion of Negotiations on ICA-CEPA

English president joko widodo G20 g7 Justin Trudeau g20 presidency
Andhika Prasetyo • 28 June 2022 10:47
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is committed to increasing cooperation with Canada. 
 
According to the Indonesian Head of State, this cooperation is important to face global challenges.
 
"This year we commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Canada," said Jokowi during a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Monday, June 27, 2022.
 
Indonesia and Canada, President Jokowi said, must continue to encourage cooperation, collaboration and multilaterism.
 
The Indonesian leaders also encouraged the two countries to immediately conclude negotationas on the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA CEPA).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, President Jokowi also appreciated Canada's full support for the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 this year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

English
president joko widodo
COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

English
covid-19
Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI
Nasional

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat
Pendidikan

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang
Hiburan

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia
Olahraga

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?
Otomotif

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang
Teknologi

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!