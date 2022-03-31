English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
HSBC will expand its lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and nonbank finance companies. (Photo: medcom.id)
HSBC will expand its lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and nonbank finance companies. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB, HSBC Cooperate to Support Microfinance in India

English India poverty finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 March 2022 15:00
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and HSBC India (HSBC) have signed an agreement to establish a $100 million partial guarantee program to support more than 400,000 micro-borrowers and mostly women-run microenterprises across India. 
 
HSBC will expand its lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs) and nonbank finance companies, with ADB partially guaranteeing the loans. This will expand HSBC’s risk appetite and deployed capital, helping to enhance private sector financing and improve financial inclusion in India. It is ADB’s first partnership with HSBC. Under the agreement, to give impetus to this partnership, aggregated financing of an equivalent of $30 million is being initially disbursed to three MFIs in India by April 2022.
 
"MFIs have emerged as lifelines for underserved clients such as low-income households and small businesses as they struggled to access finance during the pandemic," said ADB Microfinance Program Lead Anshukant Taneja in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This program will strengthen microfinance as a tool to build economic resilience, reduce gender disparities, and support economic recovery across India," Taneha said.
 
The partial guarantee arrangement will help MFIs to access funding for on-lending activities as they expand operations after the pandemic.
 
"Microfinance in India has had a massive impact on people’s lives as they struggled to cope with the global pandemic and has a further critical role to play as we slowly emerge from it," said HSBC India Head-Commercial Banking Rajat Verma.
 
"We are excited by the opportunity and the developmental impetus we can provide by working with ADB. We believe microfinance plays a critical role in enabling financial inclusion and ensuring last-mile delivery of microcredit," Verma added.
 
Launched in 2010, ADB’s Microfinance Program has provided more than $1.8 billion in loans and helped mobilize $881 million in cofinancing. 
 
It has provided access to microloans for more than 8 million borrowers, 98% of them women. 
 
Microfinance has improved livelihoods, reduced poverty, promoted gender equity, and spurred the growth of microenterprises and employment.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Reforms Improved Business Development in Laos: Report

Reforms Improved Business Development in Laos: Report

English
Laos
New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

New Zealand to Donate More COVID-19 Vaccines to Fiji

English
New Zealand
Australia to Impose Tariff Increases on All Imports from Russia, Belarus

Australia to Impose Tariff Increases on All Imports from Russia, Belarus

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Berharap Ramadan dan Idulfitri Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Berharap Ramadan dan Idulfitri Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Antisipasi <i>Sahur On The Road</i>, Polda Metro Dirikan Posko
Nasional

Antisipasi Sahur On The Road, Polda Metro Dirikan Posko

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Ini Lokasi Kamera Speed Trap di Jalan Tol
Otomotif

Ini Lokasi Kamera Speed Trap di Jalan Tol

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!