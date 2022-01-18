Jakarta: The latest Supply and Demand Financing Survey indicated growing corporate demand for financing in December 2021 compared with conditions one month earlier, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
It was confirmed by an uptick in the weighted net balance (WNB) to 17.8% from 14.8% in November 2021.
Respondents reiterated that internal funds were still the dominant source of financing, followed by optimizing existing loan facilities as well as loans from parent companies, all three of which increased on the previous period. In contrast, financing from (new) domestic bank loans tended to moderate.
"The latest survey also showed how household demand for new financing remained sluggish in December 2021," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Tuesday.
"Nevertheless, demand for new financing from commercial banks were increasing in December 2021 and remaining as the primary source of household financing, with financing dominated by multipurpose loans," he added.
On the supply side, growth of new loan disbursements from the banking industry moderated in December 2021, particularly in terms of investment loans and working capital loans, while housing loans and other consumer loans posted gains.
Overall, respondents predicted new loan disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2021 to accelerate compared with conditions in the previous period.