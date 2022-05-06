Peoples No Need to Worry About Fuel Scarcity: Pertamina





Pertamina's Director of Logistics and Infrastructure Mulyono said that all distribution agencies on the homecoming route had been checked to prepare for this year's



"We have checked starting from D+1 Lebaran in preparation for the return flow. The officers (Pertamina workers) in the field and gas stations on the homecoming route along Java Island are all ready and safe," said Mulyono, in his official statement, Friday, May 6, 2022. Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

He said Pertamina had implemented a policy so that the availability or stock of fuel in the planting tanks at gas stations was at least 80 percent. In addition, Pertamina has also prepared pocket gas stations, namely tank cars that have been filled with fuel that are on standby if needed.



For this reason, Mulyono appealed to people traveling back and forth to be calm and not have to worry about fuel shortages at gas stations. The peak of the homecoming return is estimated to occur on May 6-8 2022.



"The public does not need to worry because Pertamina has ensured that the stock of fuel for backflow is safe. Not only for land transportation modes, but also for sea and air transportation modes, we have ensured that they are sufficient," he said. Jakarta: Pertamina guarantees the availability and safe distribution of fuel oil after Eid al-Fitr 2022. For this reason, people who do homecoming do not need to worry about fuel shortages.Pertamina's Director of Logistics and Infrastructure Mulyono said that all distribution agencies on the homecoming route had been checked to prepare for this year's homecoming . From observations in the field, all Public Fuel Filling Stations (SPBU) are ready with the availability of fuel which is considered to be in a safe condition."We have checked starting from D+1 Lebaran in preparation for the return flow. The officers (Pertamina workers) in the field and gas stations on the homecoming route along Java Island are all ready and safe," said Mulyono, in his official statement, Friday, May 6, 2022.He said Pertamina had implemented a policy so that the availability or stock of fuel in the planting tanks at gas stations was at least 80 percent. In addition, Pertamina has also prepared pocket gas stations, namely tank cars that have been filled with fuel that are on standby if needed.For this reason, Mulyono appealed to people traveling back and forth to be calm and not have to worry about fuel shortages at gas stations. The peak of the homecoming return is estimated to occur on May 6-8 2022."The public does not need to worry because Pertamina has ensured that the stock of fuel for backflow is safe. Not only for land transportation modes, but also for sea and air transportation modes, we have ensured that they are sufficient," he said.

Monitoring availability data

Not only conducting field visits, Pertamina's board of directors and management also monitor fuel availability and distribution data through the Pertamina Integrated Enterprise Data and Center Command (PIEDCC), which is an information center for energy distribution ranging from upstream, refineries, shipping, fuel terminals, to Gas stations for 24 hours in real time.



"We also have the Rafi Task Force which will continue to be on standby and work up to a week after Eid. This team is on standby 24 hours to ensure the availability and distribution of safe energy for the community," he said.



In the face of the 2022 Eid homecoming, Pertamina has carried out maximum efforts. More than 7,000 gas stations are guaranteed safe stock, including 1,370 gas stations in potential route areas (toll lanes, tourist routes, logistics routes) operating 24 hours. More than 48 thousand LPG agents and outlets have also been on standby for up to 24 hours specifically in areas with high demand during Ramadan and Eid.



Pertamina also operates 84 Kiosk Pertamina Siaga spread over 47 locations providing Pertamax and Dex series. Motorist, namely delivery services for BBM (Pertamax/Dex series) for consumers in congested locations are also prepared as many as 339 units. Tank cars that are alerted as bags/reserves for fuel supply are also prepared for up to 154 units.

(FJR)