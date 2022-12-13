Need to Build Integrity through Anti-Graft Push to Revive Indonesian Economy: Minister

"The ranks of the Ministry of Finance must remind themselves and strengthen their commitment to integrity," she stressed at the main event of the Ministry of Finance's 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration here on Tuesday.
Indrawati said that after she visited more than 100 countries when she was serving as the managing director of the World Bank, she came to believe that governance, corruption, and institutional arrangements greatly determine the progress of a country.
According to the minister, if a country fails to build an institution with a good governance base as well as the necessary checks and balances, the potential for fraud and corruption becomes high.
The fight against corruption is also an effort to maintain economic improvement to free the country from the middle-income trap, and this has been seen in various countries, she said.
The Ministry of Finance, as the manager of state finances, is an institution that is obliged to push the establishment of an accountable system in which there are checks and balances that operate effectively.
She highlighted that a good system is a system that is capable of early detection and effective corrective action against potential fraud.
The minister emphasized that supervision and checks and balances are among efforts to raise alertness against the temptation of corrupt practices.
She said that everyone in the Ministry of Finance must have the ability to check and balance every activity and action that uses state funds.
In addition, she reminded echelon I units that they are obliged to not only detect and identify emerging problems related to governance but also correct any potential acts of corruption.