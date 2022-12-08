English  
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)
Manage Rp1,464-Trillion Assets in Jakarta amid Transfer to New Capital: Finance Minister

Antara • 08 December 2022 15:56
Jakarta: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati emphasized that state assets worth Rp1,464 trillion (US$93.6 billion) in Jakarta should be managed following the central government's transfer to the new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan.
 
"The total value of assets, according to the DJKN (Directorate General of State Assets Management), has reached Rp1.464 trillion. (The total value) recently obtained from our calculations in the last three years," Indrawati stated at the "Recycling and Management of State Assets" workshop observed here, Thursday.
 
The minister noted that state assets in Jakarta would be managed integrally by the Finance Ministry after the ministry or institution apparatus relocated to their new workplace in Nusantara City.

According to the minister, state assets in Jakarta should be managed in ways that ensure their added value would surpass the upkeep values.
 
"Every asset must be identified (to determine) the management scheme that would incur revenues for the country, either through rent (or other schemes)," Indrawati remarked.
 
She said as government ministries and institutions would relocate to the new capital gradually, the authority must map assets vacated earlier to ensure the management could be transferred promptly.
 
The minister affirmed that the government would also invite business actors to participate in managing state assets in accordance with Jakarta's future development plan.
 
"Jakarta must be transformed into a city with more non-government activities. Hence, we need more dimensions to be managed in the transition of existing asset management amid the transfer to the new capital," Indrawati remarked.
 

Last October, State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas stated that the government was preparing four scenarios for moving the state apparatus to the new capital Nusantara.
 
As part of the move, two thousand state apparatuses will be relocated to Nusantara City in the first phase, 5,700 in the second, 60 thousand in the third, and 100 thousand in the fourth stage, he remarked.
 
The minister explained that the transfer of state apparatus to the new capital will be conducted in 2024 after considering the number of selected employees and the progress of the support system development in Nusantara City, such as spatial planning, availability of offices, and priorities in government affairs.
 
(WAH)

