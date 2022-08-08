English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Indonesian Consumers Remain Optimistic: BI's Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 August 2022 14:01
Jakarta: According to the latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), consumers are still upbeat concerning the Indonesian economy.
 
In July 2022, Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) remained in optimistic territory (>100) at a level of 123.2.
 
However, it was down compared with conditions one month earlier of 128.2.

"Consumer optimism in July 2022 was supported by strong expectations of economic conditions moving forward," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.
 
"Particularly in terms of income," he added.
 
According to the BI official, consumers also perceived promising current economic conditions despite slight moderation compared to the previous period.
 
 
(WAH)
