English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The G20 members have worked together to (highlight) critical global issues. (Photo: MI)
The G20 members have worked together to (highlight) critical global issues. (Photo: MI)

G20 Collaboration to Help Restore Global Economy: BI Governor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 23:34
Jakarta: Collaboration among G20 countries in formulating policies is expected to play a role in global economic recovery amid challenges such as the pandemic, geopolitical conflict, inflation, and climate change, Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo has said.
 
"Since the beginning of the (Indonesian) presidency, the G20 (members) have worked together to (highlight) critical global issues and have been able to provide concrete and collective solutions to promote recovery," he said in an official statement received on Monday.
 
During Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, discussions have focused on aspects of the payment system, with the G20 Road Map envisaging faster, cheaper, transparent, and inclusive cross-border payments (CBP).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Warjiyo said that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is expected to enable the implementation of the road map, which is expected to provide extensive benefits to the global economy.
 
Bank Indonesia expects the meeting of the leaders of G20 countries to provide direction, guidance, and market confidence for supporting economic prospects and financial system stability going forward.
 
This is in line with the affirmation of the G20 members' commitment to implementing policies that are calibrated, planned, and well-communicated to reduce the impact of the pandemic and support a sustainable, strong, balanced, and inclusive economic recovery.
 
This optimism has been backed by the sustained performance of the domestic economy, with economic growth projected to be in the range of 4.5 to 5.3 percent in 2022, supported by increased private consumption, investment, and exports, as well as maintained public purchasing power amid inflation.
 
In October 2022, inflation was recorded at 5.17 percent yoy, lower than the initial prediction and last month's CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation of 5.95 percent.
 
The stability of the rupiah exchange rate was maintained amid the strengthening of the US dollar, and the depreciation rate was also better compared to the currencies of some developing countries, such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
EKonomi Bali. Foto : Mi/Ramdani.

Jelang KTT G20, Ekonomi Bali Tumbuh 8,09%

13 Warships Dispatched to Secure G20 Summit

Indonesia's G20 Presidency Brings Hope amid Global Uncertainty: Police Chief

BACA JUGA
Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

English
tourism
World Bank Supports Sustainable Land Management Practices in Brazil

World Bank Supports Sustainable Land Management Practices in Brazil

English
agriculture
Indonesia Adds 3,828 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,828 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PP Muhammadiyah: Pemilu 2024 Harus Menjadi Ajang Kontestasi Para Negarawan
Nasional

PP Muhammadiyah: Pemilu 2024 Harus Menjadi Ajang Kontestasi Para Negarawan

Hasil Undian Playoff Babak 16 besar Liga Europa: MU Bentrok dengan Barcelona
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Playoff Babak 16 besar Liga Europa: MU Bentrok dengan Barcelona

Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik Diragukan, DFSK Gelora E Diuji Antar Pulau
Otomotif

Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik Diragukan, DFSK Gelora E Diuji Antar Pulau

Menaker Masih Godok UMP 2023
Ekonomi

Menaker Masih Godok UMP 2023

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa
Internasional

Baru Balik dari AS, Pangeran Arab Saudi Dipenjara 30 Tahun Oleh Penguasa

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing
Pendidikan

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!