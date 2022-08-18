English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Ministers, officials Should Not Merely Conduct Routines: Jokowi

Antara • 18 August 2022 15:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on ministers and government officials to not merely conduct routines and simply put in standard or normal work since the world's condition was far from normal.
 
"We should (no longer put in normal) work, not anymore, because the condition is not normal," the president emphasized during the 2022 National Coordination Meeting on Inflation Control at the State Palace here on Thursday.
 
The head of state noted that the world was reeling from a tough situation.

"The world is facing a very difficult situation, starting from the COVID-19 pandemic that (the country) has not yet recovered from and some countries still having a high number (of cases), and then there is a war, food crisis, energy crisis, (and) financial crisis," he pointed out.
 
Jokowi affirmed that government officials should not work by just observing the macroeconomic figures.
 
"It cannot work. Believe me. (Apart from observing the) macro and micro economy, details must also be gleaned from numbers and data," the president stressed.
 
To this end, he requested district heads, mayors, and governors to cooperate with the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) and Central Inflation Control Team (TPIP).
 
"Ask the regions, what prices are going up there, that cause inflation? It could be rice, shallots, or chili," he said.
 
He urged the TPIP to check the regions having abundant supplies of those commodities and to connect them with regions where the prices are increasing.
 
"They have to be connected because there are 514 districts/cities and 37 provinces with new DOBs (new autonomous regions). It is a big country," the president stated.
 
According to Bank Indonesia and the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Indonesia's inflation rate had reached 4.94 percent.
 
President Jokowi drew attention to five provinces with the highest inflation rates: Jambi, 8.55 percent; West Sumatra, 8.01 percent; Bangka Belitung Islands, 7.77 percent; Riau, 7.04 percent; and Aceh, 6.97 percent.
 
"Please observe what causes the (sharp rise in inflation rates) in detail, so we can solve it together and (the inflation rates) can drop again to below five percent, (or even) below three percent," he emphasized.

 
(WAH)
