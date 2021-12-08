English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose to 118.5 in November 2021 from 113.4 in October 2021.
Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose to 118.5 in November 2021 from 113.4 in October 2021.

Stronger Consumer Confidence Recorded in November 2021: BI

English Bank Indonesia indonesian government consumer confidence covid-19 restrictions
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2021 11:37
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey performed by Bank Indonesia (BI) in November 2021 indicated stronger consumer confidence in economic conditions.
 
Indonesia's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose to 118.5 in November 2021 from 113.4 in October 2021. 
 
"A higher CCI was confirmed by respondents across all spending and age brackets," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The higher CCI was also confirmed by respondents in most surveyed cities, led by Pontianak, Palembang and Mataram
 
Stronger consumer confidence in November 2021 was primarily driven by consumer perception of current economic conditions, particularly in terms of current job availability and income, in response to improving economic activity and private income in line with greater mobility after the Indonesian Government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.  
 
Furthermore, consumers were more upbeat on expectations of future economic conditions compared with conditions in the previous period, boosted by all components, especially the Business Activity Expectation Index.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Kicks Off West Kalimantan Working Visit

Jokowi Kicks Off West Kalimantan Working Visit

English
president joko widodo
Plastics in Soil Threaten Food Security, Environment: FAO

Plastics in Soil Threaten Food Security, Environment: FAO

English
food
Govt Targets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination to Reach 41% by 2021-End: Minister

Govt Targets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination to Reach 41% by 2021-End: Minister

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Catat! Ini Jadwal Operasional BI Jelang Nataru
Ekonomi

Catat! Ini Jadwal Operasional BI Jelang Nataru

Survei: 72,2% Publik Puas dengan Kinerja Jokowi-Maruf
Nasional

Survei: 72,2% Publik Puas dengan Kinerja Jokowi-Maruf

Tips Mencegah Stres Kala Mengemudi Di Musim Hujan
Otomotif

Tips Mencegah Stres Kala Mengemudi Di Musim Hujan

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer
Internasional

Peneliti Afsel Sebut Varian Omicron Mampu Hindari Perlindungan Vaksin Pfizer

Dramatis, Atletico Madrid Lolos ke 16 Besar Liga Champions
Olahraga

Dramatis, Atletico Madrid Lolos ke 16 Besar Liga Champions

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Kunto Aji Bersyukur Lagunya Membantu Orang Lain Batal Bunuh Diri

Kemendikbudristek: Kampus dan Satgas PPKS Harus Cepat Tangani Laporan Kekerasan Seksual
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Kampus dan Satgas PPKS Harus Cepat Tangani Laporan Kekerasan Seksual

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!