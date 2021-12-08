Stronger Consumer Confidence Recorded in November 2021: BI

Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey performed by Bank Indonesia (BI) in November 2021 indicated stronger consumer confidence in economic conditions.
Indonesia's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose to 118.5 in November 2021 from 113.4 in October 2021.
"A higher CCI was confirmed by respondents across all spending and age brackets," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Wednesday.
The higher CCI was also confirmed by respondents in most surveyed cities, led by Pontianak, Palembang and Mataram
Stronger consumer confidence in November 2021 was primarily driven by consumer perception of current economic conditions, particularly in terms of current job availability and income, in response to improving economic activity and private income in line with greater mobility after the Indonesian Government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
Furthermore, consumers were more upbeat on expectations of future economic conditions compared with conditions in the previous period, boosted by all components, especially the Business Activity Expectation Index.