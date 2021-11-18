Successful Pandemic Control Key to 2022 Economic Growth: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that the key to economic growth in 2022 primarily lay in the success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic amid the problems still riddling the world.
“We all have to take precautionary measures. We must prepare ourselves and (we must) be careful but also not overly paranoid. The most important aspect in my opinion is that there is only one key to economic (growth) in 2022, which is to control what is called COVID-19," President Jokowi affirmed here on Thursday.
The head of state elaborated that for the year 2022, there are lingering uncertainties, doubts, and complexity of issues related to climate change, the likelihood of a spike in global inflation, global supply chain constraints, and a decrease in the quantity of asset purchases in the financial market by the US Central Bank, The Fed.
“Climate change is feared to lead to a food crisis. All countries are now also concerned because inflation in all countries is rising, and the people are also afraid of a tapering off," he noted while adding that the world was currently also facing logistical problems, with goods containers idling on global supply chain routes.
According to the president, the incidents now and in the future are the outcome of disruption that complicated the world's problems.
Thus, Indonesia must prepare itself to face the era of disruption that alters the world order. Preparations must be made judiciously, but one should steer clear from being overly concerned, even to the point of fear or paranoia.
Jokowi deemed the success in controlling COVID-19 as the most important key to facing various challenges.
“The key is just that. If we cannot control it (the COVID-19 pandemic), the economy will decline, fall yet again. I think the economy of other countries is experiencing the first, second, and third (COVID-19) waves, (not to mention) the fourth. This is why, (I) once again (remind you to) be careful and (exercise) vigilance," Jokowi stressed.
The president is targeting to increase Indonesia's resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hopes that the national daily COVID-19 cases would continue to decline and that the public will remain disciplined in following health protocols and get vaccinated.
The government targets an economic growth at 5.0-5.5 percent in the 2022 State Budget Law or better than the 2021 projection pegged at 3.7-4.5 percent.