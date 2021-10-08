Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has encouraged private sectors to play a role in fulfilling the people’s need for housing as there is a huge backlog of housing.For the record, the Indonesian Government has previously launched a program called A-Million-House program as a measure to improve economic growth and the people’s standard of living.Based on data from Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, as of September 2021, 763,127 units of house have been built across Indonesia.However, the backlog has amounted to 11 million units, while the need for housing increases by 500,000 per year, indicating a wide gap between availability and need for housing."I’d like to call for the private sectors and stakeholders to join hands in overcoming housing backlog. This condition is an opportunity for you to participate in providing livable homes for millions of our fellow citizens who need help,” the Vice President said at the live-streamed inauguration of Mondok Properti the Series, Thursday, as quoted by the Vice President's website.At the event organized by the Indonesian Developer Association (HIPNU) that adopted the theme of "Accept Challenges, Welcome Opportunities, Be Developers", the Vice President also expressed his appreciation to those who have contributed in fulfilling the low-income citizens’ need for housing.In providing affordable housing, he said, the HIPNU as a housing developer organization should uphold principles of professionality and the spirit of goodwill.For the record, Mondok Properti the Series is aimed at educating and disseminating housing developers’ business literacy, as well as creating new entrepreneurs in the housing sector.