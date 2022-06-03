English  
Money Supply Growth Accelerated in April 2022: BI

English Bank Indonesia indonesian government banking
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 11:43
Jakarta: Broad money (M2) growth, as a measure of liquidity in the economy, accelerated in April 2022, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
 
According to the central bank, totalling Rp7,911.3 trillion, M2 growth increased to 13.6% (yoy) in the reporting period from 13.3% (yoy) in March 2022, supported by narrow money (M1) at 20.8% (yoy) and securities other than shares at 59.3% (yoy).
 
"Based on the affecting factors, the ongoing acceleration of disbursed loans contributed to faster M2 growth in April 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.

Loans disbursed by the banking industry grew 8.8% (yoy) in April 2022, up from 6.4% (yoy) one month earlier. 
 
On the other hand, fiscal expansion moderated in line with net claims on the Indonesian government, which decelerated from 27.9% (yoy) in March 2022 to 22.3% (yoy) in the reporting period. 
 
Meanwhile, Net Foreign Assets (NFA) recorded a deeper 4.4% (yoy) contraction in April 2022 after declining 1.5% (yoy) in March 2022.

 
(WAH)
