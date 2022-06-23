English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Indonesia to Export Rice to 3 Asian Countries: Agriculture Minister

English agriculture rice Syahrul Yasin Limpo
Antara • 23 June 2022 13:03
Surakarta: Indonesia will begin exporting rice to China, Brunei Darussalam, and Saudi Arabia on the back of high domestic rice production, according to Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
 
Despite the huge demand for rice from the three countries, only 100 thousand tons of rice will be exported annually as the government is seeking to prioritize securing domestic rice stocks, he informed.
 
He revealed that while China has requested 2.4 million tons of rice annually, Brunei Darussalam has sought 100 thousand tons each year, and Saudi Arabia has asked for 1,500 tons annually.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“Mr. President, despite demands from various countries, has concurred only (to export) 100 thousand tons (of rice every year), while we actually have 7 million tons overstock. We also do not want to over-export, and we hope there will be no issue (in the export)," Limpo said during a working visit to Sukoharjo district, Central Java, on Wednesday.
 
Other countries have also sought other commodities from Indonesia, the minister said adding, Singapore has asked Indonesia for eggs and poultry, for instance.
 
"So far, 22 countries have restricted their exports. Recently, the Singaporean authority asked for our eggs and poultry after Malaysia restricted (their exports)," he informed.
 
He said that while the looming global food crisis is pushing countries to restrict food shipments, Indonesia must use the opportunity to export food, such as rice, to other countries.
 
"For now, we must not let this opportunity be taken by other countries," Limpo added.
 
The minister said that some export-orientated companies have also offered their products for export.
 
"Colleagues from high-grade milling companies, particularly from Java, have competed to offer their products for export," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

English
disaster
AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

English
nasdem
FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi
Pendidikan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: <i>Enjoy the Process</i>
Nasional

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: Enjoy the Process

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang
Hiburan

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter
Ekonomi

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang
Olahraga

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022
Otomotif

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan
Teknologi

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!